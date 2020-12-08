With the news that Alfred Molina is reportedly returning as the villainous Doctor Octopus, it’s getting harder and harder to deny that Spider-Man 3 is planning on going buck wild in the Spider-Verse. News of Molina’s involvement comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which cites sources close to the production as well as reports of Molina already being spotted on set. However, much like Jaime Foxx reportedly returning as Electro, Sony and Marvel are being extremely secretive and refusing to comment. Via THR:

Molina’s involvement ties together three generations of Spider-Man movies. Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro after playing the role in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which starred Andrew Garfield as the wallcrawler, while Molina’s Doc Oc terrorized Maguire’s version of Spidey. In October, Foxx suggested in a since-deleted Instagram post that three different Spider-Men could appear in the film.

Molina returning is only going to add further fuel to rumors that former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will collide with Tom Holland in the highly-anticipated sequel that’s currently filming in Atlanta. Just last week, Comic Book reported on a now-deleted Sony Latin America YouTube video that boasted all three Spider-Man will appear in the new film. Not long after that, Zendaya appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live where she coyly dodged a question about Maguire and Garfield’s rumored involvement. “I can neither confirm nor deny,” the Euphoria actress replied with a smile.

As for where all these multi-dimensional shenanigans are coming from, Spider-Man 3 will also feature Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange, who will take over the mentor role left open by Tony Stark following his death in Avengers: Endgame.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)