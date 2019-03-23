A High School Turned ‘Alien’ Into A Student Play And It Looks Amazing

20th Century Fox

Max Fischer, the teen hero of Wes Anderson’s Rushmore, arguably spread himself too thin. He belonged to, and often lead, too many clubs, at the detriment of his grades. But there was one thing at which he was inarguably great: coming up with outside-the-box high school plays.

Surely the fictitious young man who put Serpico on the stage would approve of this real life theatrical feat: A New Jersey high school turned Alien into a play.

Last night the North Bergen High School in New Jersey put on 'Alien' as their school play and it looks absolutely incredible.#hrgiger#Alien#rushmore pic.twitter.com/5jopUecFil — Paul Owens (@oh_pollo) March 23, 2019

This comes from The A.V Club, who caught it from one Paul Owens, who was suitably wowed by not only the fact that a school turned Ridley Scott’s sci-fi/horror classic into a stage production, but that they did so with shocking aplomb. The rendition, put on by the North Bergen High School Drama Club, looks incredible, from the large sets to a very, very good Xenomorph. Check out their version of the famed facehugger scene, which they pulled off with disquieting minimalism.