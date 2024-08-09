In space, no one can hear you scream. But that doesn’t make for very good horror, so let’s just pretend for a moment that you can scream in space, especially when there is a slimy eight-foot-tall extraterrestrial being on board.

Aliens: Romulus is the latest installment in the Alien franchise which began back in 1979. While there have been many worthy (and some unworthy) sequels, the latest in the franchise is allegedly bringing the screaming back into space. The movie is a standalone installment which takes place in between Alien and Aliens, and follows a group of young space explorers who stumble upon the wreckage of a space station that has become the home to some pesky aliens. The film stars Civil War breakout Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, and Isabela Merced.

It’s hard to continue such a destinct legacy, but early reviews are insisting that Romulus is a soon-to-be classic. Many attendees took to social media to share their praise:

Exzachly815:

I’m thrilled to report that #AlienRomulus scared the sh*t out of me. It’s smart, it’s funny, it’s horrifying. #Alien fans will love it. @fedalvar played continuity chess VERY well. He’s no rook, he’s the king.

Jazzt said:

#AlienRomulus The bitch is back. Was skeptical going in, but this is easily one of the better films in the franchise. Fede Álvarez doesn’t disappoint. Awesome sound design and world-building. The practical effects are so good that the film gave me nightmares.

Holeandoates:

ALIEN: ROMULUS is incredible. Insane practical effects (a truly wretched human-alien transformation) and an unexpected third act musical number that has no reason to work but completely does. Spaeny screams, fights, dances, and sings herself into the Final Girl Hall of Fame.

EscapePodcastAA:

Ladies and Gentlemen, Alien Romulus is by far the best movie of the year. It’s the best in the franchise, and may be my new favorite horror. Can’t wait to see it again and I’m so excited for the world to enjoy this masterpiece like we did tonight.

BeyondFest:

The @fedalvar has officially done it. ALIEN: ROMULUS weaves Scott’s terrifying claustrophobia and Cameron’s game-over carnage to create an ALIEN movie that sits with its predecessors and stands on its own. It is an absolute wrecking ball of a movie. See it big, loud, and scream.

TheAtomReview:

#AlienRomulus REVIEW: VISCERAL & INTENSE. Suspenseful, bold, dramatic. Filmmaking that brings the franchise back to its roots. Action-packed scares with sensual edging. This isn’t just another horror movie, it’s one of the BEST prequels ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next.

