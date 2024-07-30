While most cowboys are out and about celebrating Glen Powell Summer, those of us with pink glittery cowboy hats have rallied behind the Midwest Princess herself, Chappell Roan. And she’s not the only Midwest Princess to be having a breakout year!

This year alone, Cailee Spaeny received a Golden Globe nom for her role in Priscilla, starred in Alex Garland’s Civil War, and will take on the face huggers in Alien: Romulus. But out of all of her achievements, living around Springfield, MO at the same time as Chappell Roan might be the most impressive.

While speaking with MTV at San Diego Comic-Con, Spaeny and the cast of Alien: Romulus played a round of “Superhero or Popstar,” also known as the easiest game to exist. When Chappell Roan was mentioned, Spaeny spoke up. “We used to do talent shows together,” she said, adding, “Cailee and Kayleigh,” referring to Roan’s given name, Kayleigh Amstutz. Spaeny admitted that the pop star “would always win” though the actress didn’t say what her own talent was. Maybe if she went back now to kill some aliens on stage, she would probably win.

While the duo haven’t linked up lately, the actress admits that they do “message” each other from time to time. “Hopefully we can meet up,” Spaeny said. “Check in on her.” If she really wants to meet up with Chappell, she’ll have to wait two hours on the Ticketmaster queue like the rest of us!

Alien: Romulus hits theaters on August 16.