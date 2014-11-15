All The ‘Superbad’ Quotes You Should Still Be Using Every Day

From the relatable characters struggling with teen life before college, to the the off-kilter relationships between unlikely friends — i.e. McLovin and the police — Superbad is a movie people quote when trying to describe the ridiculousness in their own lives. So here I’ve conveniently gathered all the Superbad quotes you should be still be using in everyday conversation.

“I am McLovin!” — Fogell

Everyday use: When you become a new person.

“F*ck me, right?” — Seth

Everyday use: When you’re aware of your insignificance.

“You look like Aladdin.” — Evan

Everyday use: When your friends need fashion advice.

“I will!” — Seth

Everyday use: When a good time is ahead of you.

“One name, who are you, Seal?” — Evan

Everyday use: When someone’s nickname needs help.

“Something like 8% of kids do it, but whatever.” — Seth

Everyday use: When you’re justifying your weird tendencies.

“It’s in!” — Fogell

Everyday use: When you achieve your goals.

“Old enough… to party.” — Fogell

Everyday use: When they don’t want to let you into the club.