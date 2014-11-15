All The ‘Superbad’ Quotes You Should Still Be Using Every Day

From the relatable characters struggling with teen life before college, to the the off-kilter relationships between unlikely friends — i.e. McLovin and the police — Superbad is a movie people quote when trying to describe the ridiculousness in their own lives. So here I’ve conveniently gathered all the Superbad quotes you should be still be using in everyday conversation.
“I am McLovin!” — Fogell
Everyday use: When you become a new person.
“F*ck me, right?” — Seth
Everyday use: When you’re aware of your insignificance.
“You look like Aladdin.” — Evan
Everyday use: When your friends need fashion advice.
“I will!” — Seth
Everyday use: When a good time is ahead of you.
“One name, who are you, Seal?” — Evan
Everyday use: When someone’s nickname needs help.
“Something like 8% of kids do it, but whatever.” — Seth
Everyday use: When you’re justifying your weird tendencies.
“It’s in!” — Fogell
Everyday use: When you achieve your goals.
“Old enough… to party.” — Fogell
Everyday use: When they don’t want to let you into the club.
I feel like Superbad is still in that territory of using quotes from being kinda tacky. “Uh yeah, you’re Mclovin man, haha… Anyway.”
Deep cuts like “Steve Glansberg” are fair game though, but I’d really recommend against the fake id line.
Ooh, so sorry. The correct answer is “I’m gettin’ that f’sho.”
Funny thing about my back is that it’s on my cock!
I just realized that Dave Franco was piss your pants Greg.
& clegg from eastbound is the guy who notices the period blood.
“Look, I can’t do this. I told you already, I have an exam tomorrow. Can you understand that? I have a GOD DAMN VETERINARY EXAM!”
This whole scene is just so great. For me this woman almost runs away with the whole movie. She does a lot with a small part. I quote this line ALL THE TIME.
Apparently, she’s got some kind of exam..?
I want to express my displeasure at everyday having a “20 quotes from this you should still be using!” article, it’s very Buzzfeeedy.
Regardless, you missed the best one “The funny thing about my back is it’s on my cock” I do you use that every time someone says “You scratch my back I’ll scratch yours.” It doesn’t happen often, but when it does I can’t resist.
*Shoots burning cop car many times.
“Tight.”
nice!
I’ll probably always think of Superbad when I hear Panama.
[www.youtube.com]
I never once in my life thought of Superbad as an highly quotable movie, and still don’t after reading this.
Yeah this movies VERY overrated.
As a colleague in the medical professionals, I must disagree.
*profession
“I am the iron chef of pounding vag”
I use that
“You know how many foods are shaped like dicks? The best kinds.”
Annnd I definitely feel like people should say “vagtastic voyage” way more often.
These posts need to stop.
“Let’s make a move, I gotta see these warlocks.”
“You got like half a dozen handjobs from her.”
“Yeah, and three quarters of a blowjob, but who’s counting?”
The line is ‘We should be guiding his cock, not blocking it!’.
These are ok, but not really very easy to work these into a situation without seeming forced.
eh
The lines “pussies on the pavement!” and “spread your shit!” are two of my favorite, but a challenge to use a every day.
I too am tired of these links, but I clicked to make sure “People don’t forget” was here. I use that all the time. At least we’re in agreement on something. The “funny thing about my back” omission is a shame though.
See for me instead of the “I WILL”, I say “Enjoy your remaining years!” instead of goodbye and anyone who has seen the movie responds with “I WILL!”
I would argue that if you are quoting ANY movie on a daily basis, you need to improve your social skills.
Never liked this movie at all.
Probably because you suck dick at fucking pussy