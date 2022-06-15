As Amber Heard speaks out for the first time following the crushing verdict in Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against her, the actress revealed that she lives in fear of facing even more litigation from her ex-husband. While speaking to NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie in Part Two of their lengthy interview, Heard opened up about how she’s afraid that anything she says now can be used as fodder for Depp to take her back to court where she could, once again, be subject to a potential jury full of Jack Sparrow fans.

Watch all of part two of @SavannahGuthrie's exclusive interview with Amber Heard, in which Heard discusses her future, fears about new defamation lawsuits and whether she still “has love” for Johnny Depp: pic.twitter.com/xr3EX9se6K — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2022

Asked if she felt “nervous” about what she can say following the trial’s outcome, she said: “Of course. I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak.” “I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say, or how I say it — every step that I take will present another opportunity for this sort of — silencing, which is what, I guess, a defamation lawsuit is meant to do,” she said, after being asked whether she feared she could be sued by Depp again. “It’s meant to — meant to take your voice,” she said.

As Heard further explained to Guthrie, the verdict caught the actress and several legal experts off guard because her op-ed in the Washington Post was vetted by a “team of lawyers” specifically to avoid defaming her ex-husband. Heard also said that she had no intentions of “canceling” Depp, and she was simply supporting the growing #MeToo moment.

“The op-ed wasn’t about my relationship with Johnny,” Heard said. “What the op-ed was about was … me loaning my voice to a bigger cultural conversation that we were having at the time.”

Earlier this month, Heard’s legal team told Guthrie that the actress “absolutely” wants to appeal the verdict.

