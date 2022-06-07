One of the first things Johnny Depp did after the conclusion of his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard: join TikTok. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor posted a montage of his tour of the United Kingdom with former-Yardbirds guitarist Jeff Beck on the video platform (where the #johnnydepp hashtag has been viewed a ridiculous 33.7 billion times). Depp also shared a message to his “loyal” fans on Instagram.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal, and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you,” Depp wrote, signing the message “JD.” The post has over 3.5 million “likes” in less than three hours.

Depp and Beck are releasing an album in July together. “I met this guy five years ago and we’ve never stopped laughing since,” Beck said about the actor, who was accused of domestic violence by Heard. “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” she wrote following the verdict.

You can watch the TikTok video and read the Instagram message below.