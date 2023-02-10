The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items could vary, as could the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday, and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE – What are we doing here? There was a whole big thing about movie tickets this week. Specifically, about movie tickets at the AMC theater chain. Even more specifically, about how AMC Theaters plans to roll out a new tiered pricing system for tickets to movies. There was probably a better way to phrase all of that. I don’t know. The whole thing has kind of fried my brain a little bit. I get a headache whenever I start thinking about it, for reasons I will explain in a minute, right after this blockquote that lays out exactly how all of this is allegedly supposed to work. There will be three different seat-pricing options. The first is Standard Sightline, described as the “seats that are the most common in auditoriums and are available for the traditional cost of a ticket.” Then there’s Value Sightline, referred to as “seats in the front row of the auditorium, as well as select ADA seats in each auditorium, and are available at a lower price than standard sightline seats.” (Value Sightline pricing is only available to AMC Stubs members, including the free tier membership.) The third option is Preferred Sightline, which are the “seats in the middle of the auditorium and are priced at a premium to standard sightline seats.” AMC Stubs A-List members will be able to reserve seats in the Preferred Sightline Section at no additional cost. There are a lot of words that allegedly mean things in there but the main takeaway goes something like this: The best seats in the theater are about to cost more to sit in unless you sign up for AMC’s newish subscription service. And the crappiest seats are about to cost less… if you sign up for AMC’s newish subscription service. If you read all of that and thought, “Hmm, it sure sounds like AMC is just doing all of this to kind of nudge people toward signing up for their newish subscription service,” well, then you and I appear to be on the same page. There’s a good piece over at IndieWire that lays out why you and I thought that and why we were correct and smart to do so. Here’s a little snippet. “There are many clever ways to optimize ticket pricing that not only drive more revenue for the theaters, but drive attendance with reduced ticket pricing,” Alicia Reese, VP, Equity Research with Wedbush, told IndieWire. “Adam Aron has long been a proponent of loyalty programs and tiered seating, having come from the airline industry. I agree that AMC is trying to increase its customer retention and direct communication with its moviegoers, and the best way to accomplish that is to promote AMC’s loyalty program and provide great perks to its members. The Sightline pricing achieves that goal by incentivizing moviegoers to become Stubs members.” Yes, great, fine. I mean, not fine, really, but I get what they want to do here. They’re going to sell it as, like, “well you pay more for better seats at concerts and sporting events and you don’t think that’s crazy, so why should movies be different?” Which, again, fine. There is a thin layer of logic here if you squint a lot. The problem they’re going to have is a long history of this not being the way it was done and a lot of people getting mad as heck about paying more for seats that cost the same as recently as a few weeks ago. Actually, that’s only one of the problems. The other one is policing it in the theater. Sporting events and concerts hire a lot of people who wear yellow security shirts and have walkie-talkies that make them look important. Are you telling me movie theaters are going to put one or more people in every theater to enforce this? To show everyone to their seats and then make sure they stay there? For the duration of the movie? I doubt this very much. Which means they’re working on the honor system, to some degree. Which means I am going to sit wherever I want. You should, too. Who cares? (This is extra funny for me because, as regular readers know, I use a wheelchair. Earlier this week I tried to work up a mental image of some poor theater employee walking up to me, the dude in the power wheelchair, and telling me I can’t be parked where I am. That was fun. I laughed out loud in my kitchen. I would almost be proud of the person if they had the guts to do it.)

The other problem here is that it incentivizes tattletaling. The only people who will care if you march down into the good seats once the previews starts will be the people who paid the higher prices to sit there in the first place. I am already angry at these people. These freaking marks. We should not do things that incentivize tattletaling and the people prone to it. I dislike this more and more with every second I think about it. But maybe I’m biased. That’s a possibility, too. Here’s the problem: the CEO of AMC Theaters, as identified in the blockquote up there as a man named Adam Aron, was once, about a decade ago, the CEO of my beloved Philadelphia 76ers. The team was so upsetting in that period, a middle-of-the-road turd that showed no initiative to improve as long as they got butts in seats. It was infuriating. It got so bad that, after he left, the team tore everything down and embarked on a multi-year run of purposeful futility in an attempt to rise from the ashes. I could go on. You do not want this. My points here are threefold: I cannot foresee a situation where this works out well, especially not in the short term

I am going to park my wheelchair in the most obnoxious places possible because I am a sick person who will find that funny

Go Sixers Thank you. ITEM NUMBER TWO – What is happening here? This is the trailer for an upcoming movie called Strays. You’re going to click on it and think for a second that it’s your standard talking dog movie, kind of like a live-action Oliver & Company where a dog gets separated from its owner and hits the streets and gets taken under the wings (paws?) of a number of streetwise stray dogs. And it is that. Kind of.

But then the dogs start cussing. And drinking beer. And their voices sound familiar. And the owner of the main dog turns out to be a dirtbag played by Will Forte. And then you, like me, will start poking around a bit and stumble across paragraphs like… well, like these. When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Oscar® winner Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is. Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug and Bug’s pals—Maggie (Isla Fisher), a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter (Randall Park), an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal—together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home … and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most. (Hint: It’s not his foot). A few things are worth noting here: My first thought was that this looked very stupid, but then I saw the cast and the thing where it’s directed by the brains behind Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar and comes from the Lord and Miller production umbrella and now I’m actually kind of intrigued

It is really funny that they slipped “Oscar winner Jamie Foxx” in there in the description for the movie about the cussing street mutts

I wonder what appendage they are referring to Oh well, I guess we’ll have to wait and s-… Ah, yes. Of course. To recap: Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood have teamed up with some of the most creative comedy minds to make what appears to be a cross between Homeward Bound and John Wick where an adorable little pup hunts down his scumbag owner to bite his wiener off. Never let anyone tell you that cinema is dead. We are all out here thriving. Kind of. Those of us that aren’t getting our ding dongs snapped off my bloodthirsty pooches. That doesn’t sound great.

ITEM NUMBER THREE – 30 Rock was a good show Here’s what happened, and I am going to keep this brief for both of our sakes… There is this Seinfeld AI thing on Twitch that took years of his material and started spitting out algorithm-based new bits about current events and other stuff aaaaaaand it has already been banned for sharing transphobic content. The future is really something. Here’s the exact collection of words that got Cyber Jerry in trouble, if your curiosity has already gotten the better of you. “There’s like 50 people here and no one is laughing. Anyone have any suggestions? I’m thinking about doing a bit about how being transgender is actually a mental illness. Or how all liberals are secretly gay and want to impose their will on everyone. Or something about how transgender people are ruining the fabric of society. But no one is laughing, so I’m going to stop. Thanks for coming out tonight. See you next time. Where’d everybody go?” This is somehow terrible and gross and deeply funny, although maybe not in the way anyone intended. This thing dropped two “no one is laughing” phrases in one paragraph and ended with a “Where’d everybody go?” The Seinfeld AI appears to be in a tremendous amount of crisis here. Like, borderline questioning its own existence. It’s probably good the whole experiment got shut down for a bunch of reasons, including the thing where it appears to be about a week or two away from heaving itself off a bridge. We invented all-knowing robots and they went and became hopelessly depressed in like three months. Explains kind of a lot, actually. Anyway, on a… uh, brighter note… do you guys remember MILF Manor, the very real reality show about horny moms finding out they’re dating each other’s children? The one that was almost exactly the real version of MILF Island, the fake show 30 Rock came up with a decade ago when it was looking for the dumbest and most pathetic thing a network executive could pitch to grab eyeballs from distracted viewers? Well… not only are AI Seinfeld and MILF Manor joke tv shows from 30 Rock, they're somehow both shows from the same 30 Rock joke pic.twitter.com/LPfh0gkqwm — chronowerx (@chronowerks) February 8, 2023 It’s probably not a good idea but a part of me wants to bring back the Seinfeld AI just to tell it about this. I feel like this could be the thing that breaks it. I want to see smoke coming out of its ears like a robot in an old cartoon that just got confused by a riddle. ITEM NUMBER FOUR – An update on my favorite television character We have discussed the Harley Quinn cartoon many times around here. We will probably discuss it a lot more going forward. It really is a blast, a solid block of funny and stupid and foul and sweet and all of it. Kaley Cuoco is great as the voice of Harley. The rest of the cast is awesome, too. This isn’t about them, though. This is about Bane.

The version of Bane on this show cracks me up. He’s voiced by James Adomian and is just a mess. He has no self-esteem and mopes around and spent a big chunk of one season angry that someone took his pasta maker. He drinks from a coffee cup that says “CAFFEINE IS MY RECKONING.” I love him very much, for a number of reasons set forth in part by that video up there. This week, the show released a 45-minute Valentine’s Day special. It is so, so good. You probably can’t jump in blind and appreciate it, which is for the best, in a way, because you really should go watch the whole thing on HBO Max anyway. (You deserve it.) But if you are caught up and you do dive in this weekend, you will see… this. Now, could I explain to you why Bane is 100 feet tall and so hopelessly horny that he is fornicating with Gotham skyscrapers until they crumble into massive dust clouds on the street? Yes, of course. I watched the screener twice in the last week and laughed pretty much straight through both times. But you deserve to go on this journey yourself. It’s… it’s really just very special. What a beautiful television program. What a beautiful character. In a way, this is what Valentine’s Day is all about. I mean, a little. Or maybe I just wanted an excuse to post a GIF of Bane demolishing buildings with pelvic thrusts. Could be one or the other. Or both. It’s probably both. I feel great about it.

ITEM NUMBER FIVE – This was a good sketch There are a couple schools of thought when it comes to breaking during a sketch and giggling a little bit. Some people hate it because it feels amateurish and takes them out of the scene they’re watching. Others find it to be a charming reminder of how silly the whole thing is, and that the people on the stage are just humans, too. I tend to fall into the latter group, mostly, within reason. I don’t want to see people laughing through every sketch, or even most of them, but when a few snorts and laughs slip through the cracks, I usually find myself laughing more. Maybe I’m a simple man with simple tastes. There are worse things to be, I guess. That brings me to this sketch from the most recent episode of SNL. I have watched it maybe 10 times this week. I’m probably going to watch it again in a second. It’s so silly and stupid and watching all of that wash over Pedro Pascal’s face is really endearing. The man is a professional. He has done this for years. He’s a real actor. But he, like me and probably you, could not hold it together while Ego Nwodim sawed away at her extremely well-done steak. It’s just a nice little piece of business all around. I love a smart piece of cultural commentary. I love cutting political satire. But I also love physical comedy about wobbly tables. It is okay to have a broad set of interests. READER MAIL If you have questions about television, movies, food, local news, weather, or whatever you want, shoot them to me on Twitter or at brian.grubb@uproxx.com (put “RUNDOWN” in the subject line). I am the first writer to ever answer reader mail in a column. Do not look up this last part. From Kelly: Congratulations on getting what I have to assume is a consulting producer credit on the new Pierce Brosnan heist show on the History Channel. I didn’t see your name in there when I watched it live but I’ll keep an eye out next time.

Kelly sent this to me on Twitter this week. It was nice. I have good news and bad news about it all. Bad news first. I did not receive any kind of credit for this show, titled History’s Greatest Heists, which is introduced and narrated in part by Pierce Brosnan. It’s weird, I know, given how much of my day is spent tweeting pictures of Pierce atop news stories about the silliest heists I can find. But still. Out of my hands. I will simply have to be glad it exists at all. Which brings me to this, the aforementioned good news: Just a few minutes into the first episode of this sucker, an hour-long look into a famous diamond heist in Antwerp, Pierce looked into the camera and said this. Ladies and gentlemen… we did it. We made it happen. I am so proud of and happy for us all. Especially me. And Pierce. I am mostly happy for me and Pierce.

AND NOW, THE NEWS To France! A convicted Italian mafia killer on the run since 2006 has been caught in France, having hidden in plain sight as a pizza chef for at least three years. This is easily one of the greatest sentences I have ever read. Just perfect from beginning to end. I’m going to press on because I am a professional but know that I do so carefully, just because I don’t want to ruin something this beautiful. [Edgardo] Greco, 63, was wanted for the murder of two brothers during a “mafia war” between two gangs in the early 1990s. Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo were beaten to death at a fishmonger’s in the city of Cosenza in January 1991. Their bodies were never found and are believed to have been dissolved in acid. Well, uh… this got dark. But it does provide some solid background. Let’s continue… Eight years later, he settled in the French city of Saint-Étienne, southwest of Lyon, eventually taking up the job of pizzaiolo in an Italian restaurant. Greco took on a new identity, calling himself Paolo Dimitrio. By now he had been given a life sentence back in Italy and was the subject of a European arrest warrant. Two things are undeniably true here: A mob fugitive getting a job as a pizza chef in France sounds so much like the plot of a movie that I kind of can’t believe it isn’t one yet

I need someone to get Bobby Cannavale’s agent on the phone immediately Wait until you see this next part. But in July 2021 he was sufficiently confident of his new alias that he appeared in a local newspaper feature, boasting of his restaurant’s “regional and home-made recipes” such as ravioli, risotto and tagliatelle.