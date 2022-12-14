milf manor
TLC’s ‘MILF Manor’ Is A ’30 Rock’ Joke Come To Life (With A ‘Shocking’ Twist)

30 Rock did it” is the new “Simpsons did it.”

TLC has released the first trailer for MILF Manor, a new reality series about eight non-Jennifer Coolidge MILFs who look for love with men half their age. “The women include a competitive 47-year-old fitness studio owner from Mexico currently living in Miami, a spontaneous 50-year-old ‘disco mommy’ from Orange County, a 44-year-old Jersey girl who’s relocated to Los Angeles, a 59-year-old fitness instructor and singer from L.A., and a 50-year-old event planner who used to be a B-Girl,” according to People.

If the premise for MILF Manor sounds familiar, that’s because it’s a 30 Rock joke come to life. In the season two episode, “MILF Island,” the TGS with Tracy Jordan staff becomes obsessed with MILF Island, which Jack Donaghy memorably describes as being about “25 super hot moms, 50 eighth grade boys, no rules.” (One of the moms turned out to be a prostitute, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a “wonderful, caring MILF.”)

The 30 Rock episode was written by Tina Fey and Matt Hubbard, but even they had the restraint to not include a “shocking” twist like MILF Manor. The trailer only hits at what it is (“Things just got real,” one of the MILFs teases), but come on… the studs are their sons, right? We’ll find out on January 15, when MILF Manor premieres to record high ratings in the NASCAR dads demo on TLC. Until then, please enjoy the 30 Rock jokes.

Look forward to Bitch Hunter, coming next fall to Peacock.

(Via People)

