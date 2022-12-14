“30 Rock did it” is the new “Simpsons did it.”

TLC has released the first trailer for MILF Manor, a new reality series about eight non-Jennifer Coolidge MILFs who look for love with men half their age. “The women include a competitive 47-year-old fitness studio owner from Mexico currently living in Miami, a spontaneous 50-year-old ‘disco mommy’ from Orange County, a 44-year-old Jersey girl who’s relocated to Los Angeles, a 59-year-old fitness instructor and singer from L.A., and a 50-year-old event planner who used to be a B-Girl,” according to People.

If the premise for MILF Manor sounds familiar, that’s because it’s a 30 Rock joke come to life. In the season two episode, “MILF Island,” the TGS with Tracy Jordan staff becomes obsessed with MILF Island, which Jack Donaghy memorably describes as being about “25 super hot moms, 50 eighth grade boys, no rules.” (One of the moms turned out to be a prostitute, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a “wonderful, caring MILF.”)

The 30 Rock episode was written by Tina Fey and Matt Hubbard, but even they had the restraint to not include a “shocking” twist like MILF Manor. The trailer only hits at what it is (“Things just got real,” one of the MILFs teases), but come on… the studs are their sons, right? We’ll find out on January 15, when MILF Manor premieres to record high ratings in the NASCAR dads demo on TLC. Until then, please enjoy the 30 Rock jokes.

30 Rock continues to be real https://t.co/EYGCcJcBOg pic.twitter.com/NwwWh437fj — michael warshauer (@MJWarshauer) December 14, 2022

Is 30 Rock the Nostradamus of its day, or are TV execs explicitly taking its joke shows as inspiration? https://t.co/GMZdoZakPO — Ben Rowen (@ben_c_rowen) December 14, 2022

If you want to imagine the future, pick a random 30 Rock joke and make it slightly less funnyhttps://t.co/3GpiYJQAO7 — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) December 14, 2022

omg i’m so excited for the reboot of my favorite show !!! https://t.co/DtoxwIqPlQ pic.twitter.com/vzJ4dJNMeb — lain (@lain_is_lame) December 14, 2022

every new TLC show was predicted by 30 Rock https://t.co/sViFn704d2 pic.twitter.com/2YIrBVMAN5 — OLIVIA witherite⁷ (@Oliviawitherite) December 14, 2022

they are literally just making 30 rock joke shows now https://t.co/E2Av2W8sZq https://t.co/xtM5cPxi1c — Hannah Foltz (@hlfoltz) December 14, 2022

oh my god it finally happened https://t.co/yGgLkSOAXN pic.twitter.com/hxDUluQRUS — The Holiday Armadillo (@bloatyhead) December 14, 2022

the learning channel saw the 30 rock milf island sketch and thought yes but let’s also throw their sons into the mix and really spice it up https://t.co/o9Can9DOQH — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) December 14, 2022

Look forward to Bitch Hunter, coming next fall to Peacock.

