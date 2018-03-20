It's happening—Amy Poehler's directorial debut, Wine Country, is coming soon to Netflix! Starring Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and featuring Tina Fey. Get excited. Get real excited. pic.twitter.com/kZedPmzeVC — Netflix US (@netflix) March 20, 2018

Wine Country is about a group of friends who [spins the Wheel of Comedy Premises] go to Napa to celebrate a 50th birthday. There’s not much to that set-up, but what if I told you the friends were played by Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, and Emily Spivey, as well as Tina Fey?

Now that’s nothing to [spins the Wheel of Comedy Puns] wine about.

Poehler will make her directorial debut with the Netflix comedy, which was written by Emily Spivey (SNL, The Last Man on Earth, and Parks and Recreation, including the “Eagleton” episode) and Liz Cackowski (SNL). That’s a lot of behind-the-scenes talent, but the main draw is the incredible cast. Many of the actresses, most of whom were on SNL together, have acted together before — Fey and Poehler were in the Pell-written Sisters, Gasteyer was in Fey’s Mean Girls, Rudolph starred in the Spivey-created Up All Night, etc. — but to have them all in the same movie is like a comedy Avengers.

The cast’s chemistry is apparent in Netflix’s announcement video, in which the comedians can be heard singing the Kenny Loggins and Stevie Nicks’ duet “Whenever I Call You ‘Friend.'” The words: “I see myself within your eyes/And that’s all I need to show me why/Everything I do always takes me home to you.”

To paraphrase another Loggins classic, they’re alright.