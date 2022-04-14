This year’s Oscars weren’t the Nielsen ratings juggernaut ABC had hoped, even after producers punted a bunch of awards off the live broadcast. But it was eventful enough that people are still talking about it over two weeks later. Perhaps you’ve heard what Will Smith did. Then there’s Amy Schumer, one of the night’s three hosts, who did a kind of exit interview with Howard Stern, where she revealed, among other things, that one of her bits got her death threats.

The bit in question was when she descended the stage and pretended to think Kirsten Dunst, nominated for The Power of the Dog, was a mere seat filler, the name for the people who keep the auditorium looking packed with bodies when attendees nip off to the bathroom (or the bar). Dunst and her husband, the also-nominated Jesse Plemons, were in on it. Not everyone knew that. (Possibly because Dunst Plemons are both excellent actors.) And some of them came for Schumer.

“I got death threats,” Schumer told Stern, saying both the secret service and the LAPD wound up looking into them. “They were that serious,” she said. She told her flabbergasted host that some of her attackers said she’d treated Dunst with “disrespect.”

Schumer told Stern she did “reach out” to Dunst and Plemons, “because I’ve been burned too many times. I didn’t want the camera to cut to somebody looking sad.”

Dunst and Plemons even came to her defense afterwards. “She was really nice. She and Jesse are the coolest,” Schumer said. “She even posted like, ‘Hey, I knew about that bit,’ like because she knew I was getting death threats.”

So this year’s Oscars have been something else. In other Power of the Dog news, Sam Elliott recently apologized profusely for talking smack about it.

(Via Deadline)