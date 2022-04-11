Over a month after stirring up controversy, Sam Elliott has officially apologized for calling The Power of the Dog a “piece of sh*t” because of its “allusions of homosexuality.” The actor made the comments on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, and he made it a point to specifically apologize to Jane Campion and Benedict Cumberbatch in his first public appearance since the remarks.

“I told the WTF podcaster that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director, and I want to apologize to the cast of The Power of the Dog, brilliant actors all,” Elliott said at Deadline’s Contender TV event on Sunday. “And in particular Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I’m sorry and I am. I am.”

Elliott also made it a point to express his support to the gay community and sincerely apologize for poorly expressing his criticism of the film. “I wasn’t very articulate about it. I didn’t articulate it very well,” Elliott said:

“And I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that. The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. And I mean my entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today. I’m sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used.”

As for one thing Elliott learned, “don’t do a podcast with the call letters WTF,” the actor quipped before, again, apologizing for his poor choice of words.

(Via Deadline)