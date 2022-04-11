Sam Elliott
Getty Image
Movies

Sam Elliott Has Apologized For His Derogatory ‘Power Of The Dog’ Remarks: ‘I Feel Terrible About That’

by: Twitter

Over a month after stirring up controversy, Sam Elliott has officially apologized for calling The Power of the Dog a “piece of sh*t” because of its “allusions of homosexuality.” The actor made the comments on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, and he made it a point to specifically apologize to Jane Campion and Benedict Cumberbatch in his first public appearance since the remarks.

“I told the WTF podcaster that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director, and I want to apologize to the cast of The Power of the Dog, brilliant actors all,” Elliott said at Deadline’s Contender TV event on Sunday. “And in particular Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I’m sorry and I am. I am.”

Elliott also made it a point to express his support to the gay community and sincerely apologize for poorly expressing his criticism of the film. “I wasn’t very articulate about it. I didn’t articulate it very well,” Elliott said:

“And I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that. The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. And I mean my entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today. I’m sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used.”

As for one thing Elliott learned, “don’t do a podcast with the call letters WTF,” the actor quipped before, again, apologizing for his poor choice of words.

(Via Deadline)

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Spring 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×