Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall are set to triple host the 94th annual Academy Awards later this month, which marks the first time the broadcast has had a host in over three years. As for how Schumer got the gig alongside Sykes and Hall, she has no idea because the comedian plans to make a night to remember.

In an interview with Extra to promote her upcoming Hulu series, Life & Beth, Schumer joked that the Academy made a mistake bringing her on because she’s going to get herself in “some trouble.” Via Mediaite:

“I mean, I don’t know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it’s not a good one,” Schumer, who led the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, said. “Because it’ll burn all bridges. I’ll burn every bridge.”

However, the Oscars is already embroiled in controversy, and Schumer still has over two weeks to go before she takes the stage. The broadcast has chosen not to air several categories in an attempt to boost ratings. Namely documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and sound. The move has prompted celebrated filmmakers like Steven Spielberg to speak out against the decision.

“I feel that at the Academy Awards there is no above the line, there is no below the line,” Spielberg wrote in a statement. “All of us are on the same line bringing the best of us to tell the best stories we possibly can. And that means for me we should all have a seat at the supper table together live at 5.”

The 94th Annual Academy Awards air March 27 on ABC.

