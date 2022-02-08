Amy Schumer is returning to the small screen as a main character after a series of guest star roles and some mediocre feature films.

Life & Beth stars Schumer as a woman in her late thirties looking for a new lease on life after a breakup and an unfulfilling job as a wine distributor. When a sudden incident leads Beth to reconsider her life, she goes on a journey to a farm on the faraway land of Long Island, where she meets Michael Cera, who raises rabbits, obviously, and is “not a murderer,” hopefully. There, she learns lessons about herself, her life, and how to be an adult. Told through a series of flashbacks of Schumer as a teen and the present, the series will consists of 10 episodes, all streaming at once.

The show also features Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker and LaVar Walker.

This is the first time Schumer will have a main television role since the conclusion of Inside Amy Schumer in 2016. This will also be the first major role for Cera since Arrested Development. The actor similarly took small roles over the last decade, including an amazing cameo in 2017’s Twin Peaks revival

You can catch Life & Beth streaming on Hulu in March 18th. Check out the trailer above.