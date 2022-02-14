While many had hoped Mad Men’s Jon Hamm would grace the stage at the 2022 Oscars, it looks like Hamm might have removed himself from the race to host the ceremony.

According to Variety, the hosting duties will go to Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. The official announcement will take place Tuesday on Good Morning America, but sources tell the site that the three comedians have won the coveted hosting gig.

The trio has never worked together, but could have some great chemistry due to their comedy backgrounds. Schumer had her own sketch show, Sykes has had dozens of guest appearances on sitcoms, and we all know Hall can kill it with comedic timing from her role in the iconic Scary Movie franchise.

Over the years, the ceremony has been hosted by a slew of comedians, late-night hosts, and also Neil Patrick Harris. For the last three years, the award show has gone host-less, probably because of the pressure and how easily the internet can ruin someone’s life by announcing the wrong thing. Perhaps a group of three will make the gig a little easier. Or, if two of them drop out, there is still an understudy. The show must go on!