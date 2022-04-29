Tomorrow, April 30, is Ana de Armas‘ birthday. Happy almost birthday, Ana de Armas! Usually, you’re supposed to get the birthday boy or girl a present, but, cool person that she is, de Armas is giving us a present: the No Time to Die actress has officially agreed to star in the John Wick spinoff movie, Ballerina.

During Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon on Thursday, it was confirmed that de Armas will star in the spinoff of the Keanu Reeves-fronted action movie franchise. As we previously reported, Ballerina will follow “a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family.” Len Wiseman will direct with a script from John Wick: Parabellum and Army of the Dead writer Shay Hatten.

Chad Stahelski, who has directed every John Wick movie including the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, told the Hollywood Reporter that Ballerina won’t be simply “what if John Wick was a girlboss.”

“So, we’re not just copying ourselves over and over again with gun-fu or something like that. And because the character is different, we’re going to get a different take on things. But as far as the level, the competence or the style of action? Yes. I plan to be there to assist whenever I can. And our 87eleven stunt team will be very actively involved in helping Len in all his action needs.”

Ballerina does not have a release date yet, but John Wick: Chapter 4 comes out on March 24, 2023 following multiple pandemic-related delays.