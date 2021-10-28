The final Daniel Craig film in the James Bond canon is still making an impact in theaters, and one No Time To Die‘s biggest stars may have their next action project already lined up. Ana de Armas, who stole the show in the oft-delayed release, may have landed herself a spot in another big action series.

As Deadline revealed on Thursday, Ana de Armas is “in talks” to headline Ballerina, a John Wick-universe spinoff project as part of that franchise’s big expansion.

Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas is in talks to take the lead role in anticipated John Wick spinoff Ballerina, about a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. The character made a fleeting appearance in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum as a ballerina who is also training to be an assassin. As we previously revealed, Len Wiseman (Underworld) is aboard to direct the action-thriller, whose script comes from Shay Hatten, known for Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

De Armas taking the title spot here would certainly be intriguing for action movie fans who loved her work in No Time To Die, as many have raved about her action sequence as a highlight of the movie. The report mentions speculation about who else may appear in the film, including Keanu Reeves as Wick himself. But as far as potential anchors for action franchises go, there’s no hotter name in Hollywood right now.

