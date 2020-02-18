It’s hard to stand out in an ensemble cast, especially in a star-studded ensemble cast with Daniel Craig, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Chris Evans’ sweater, Toni Collette, and Lakeith Stanfield, but Ana de Armas was easily the MVP of Knives Out. It could have been a thankless role, playing caretaker Marta Cabrera (the character’s initial description was “Latina caretaker, pretty”), but as co-star Jamie Lee Curtis told Vanity Fair, de Armas added “exquisite depth” to Marta; she even compared the actress to Sophia Loren, “one of those rare crossover worldwide sensations.”

de Armas is about to be worldwide, as she stars in No Time to Die, her biggest production to date. James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli described her character Paloma as “someone who’s just started working for the CIA, and so she’s supposed to have minimal training when she first meets Bond. The expectation is that she’s not going to be the most proficient agent, but let’s just say that she really packs a punch.” de Armas, who was hesitant to take the role as “Bond women have always been, for me at least, unrelatable,” credits Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge for adding depth to the part:

“You could also tell that Phoebe was in there. There was that humor and spikiness so specific to her. My character feels like a real woman. But you know, we can evolve and grow and incorporate reality, but Bond is a fantasy. In the end you can’t take things out of where they live.”

Beyond No Time to Die, which comes out April 10, de Armas also stars in The Night Clerk (February 21), Deep Water with Ben Affleck (November 13), and Blonde, where she plays Marilyn Monroe. Let the worldwide takeover commence!

(Via Vanity Fair)