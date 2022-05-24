Ryan Gosling hasn’t starred in a movie in four years, since 2018’s excellent First Man. But he’s about to be in two very different films: Greta Gerwig’s weird and wonderful Barbie with Margot Robbie, and The Gray Man, an action-thriller from the directors of the second highest-grossing movie of all-time, Anthony and Joe Russo.

You can watch the trailer below.

Based on author’s Mark Greaney’s “Gray Man” novels, The Gray Man stars Gosling as CIA mercenary Court Gentry, who goes by Sierra Six. “Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once an Agency-sanctioned merchant of death,” according to Netflix’s official plot description. “But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.”

An action movie with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas? That’ll do. The Gray Man is one of Netflix’s most expensive movies to date, with a reported budget of around $200 million, at least $75 million of which was spent on Evans’ “trash ‘stache.”

everything we know so far about the Sierra program. right here. this is your EXCLUSIVE look at #TheGrayMan, streaming only on @netflix starting July 22 pic.twitter.com/ci1qQcN6X5 — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) May 24, 2022

The Gray Man will be released in select theaters on July 15, and hit Netflix on July 22.