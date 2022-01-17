This weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home lost its place atop the box office charts, which it held for four weekends, to the new Scream. In that time, though, the threequel made quite the haul. It broke all manner of records, and during a spike in COVID cases yet. People weren’t just excited to see Tom Holland. They were also responding to the rumors that past Peter Parkers could swing by. They sure did, and one of them, Andrew Garfield, was so good about keeping schtum about his appearance that he even kept it a secret from an old co-star.

As caught by Entertainment Weekly, Garfield swung by Josh Horowitz’s podcast Happy Sad Confused to discuss his recent work, including Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom! They also discussed returning to the franchise after doing two Amazing Spider-Man romps in the aughts alongside then-girlfriend Emma Stone, who played the doomed Gwen Stacy. Like many, Stone caught wind that Garfield (and Tobey Maguire) may have secretly filmed scenes for the multiverse-heavy No Way Home. But Garfield wouldn’t tell, not even for her.

“Emma kept on texting me,” Garfield recalled. “She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’”

But Stone was adamant. “She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me,'” he said. “I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know’ — I kept it going, even with her. And then she saw it. She was like, ‘You’re a jerk.'”

This made my brain explode!! Guess who else Andrew Garfield lied to about being in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME? Emma Stone! Listen for free to our 45 minute spoiler chat here: https://t.co/p2L1jwCnVS Or try our patreon out at https://t.co/e84WokCDhq to watch all our episodes pic.twitter.com/dtH2N2uXfG — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) January 17, 2022

Garfrield’s Spidey only got two solo films before Sony (and eventually the MCU) decided to re-tool the series, going for the younger Tom Holland. Garfield’s return as Parker has received raves, though it’s his Tick, Tick… Boom! turn that’s been nabbing him trophies and a possible Oscar nomination. Still, No Way Home is the one he’s been caught quietly seeing with crowds.

(Via EW)