WARNING: Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home below. Very badly kept spoilers that pretty much everyone knows by now, but spoilers nonetheless. Good talk.

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has been out for almost an entire month and is a massive box-office success even by pre-pandemic standards, Andrew Garfield is finally opening up about his role in the film after spending nearly a year denying that he’s in it. As fans pretty much deduced after villains like Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx’s Electro started appearing in the trailers, Garfield and Tobey Maguire‘s versions of Spider-Man arrived halfway through No Way Home thanks to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Doctor Strange tinkering with a multiverse-shattering spell.

With that cat fully out of the bag, Garfield has been sitting down for interviews about the wild experience of seeing all the Spidey love he’s getting after his Amazing Spider-Man films failed to perform like Sony expected, which resulted in him being booted from the franchise. Despite that experience, which Garfield has openly described as “heartbreaking,” the actor couldn’t be more thrilled about working on No Way Home and being the “middle brother” to Maguire’s and Holland’s Spider-Man.

While sitting down with Entertainment Tonight, Garfield also revealed that he got so close with Maguire that the two of them snuck into screenings of No Way Home together to watch the audience’s reactions:

“I still can’t believe it happened,” Garfield gushed. “I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together.”

After getting back in the tights and completely winning over audiences with his No Way Home performance, the big question is if Garfield would come back again as Spidey. His answer? Maybe!

“I’m very, very open, but it would have to be very, very special,” Garfield said. “It would have to be very, very meaningful and fun, and joyful, like doing No Way Home was.”

