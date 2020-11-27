When it comes to the new Academy Awards diversity rules that aren’t even set to take effect until 2024, Andy Samberg doesn’t want to hear any complaints. The actor delivered a blunt message to Academy voters who have already started griping about the rules change, which Samberg feels are easy to implement. In fact, they’re a little too easy, which makes the pushback all the more frustrating to the Brooklyn 99 star.

Via Variety:

Samberg says “the parameters if you look at them closely… you can have the “whitest” cast in the history of cinema and still very easily meet them by just doing a few key roles behind the camera. People who have problems with it can f*ck off.”

Following Parasite sweeping the 2020 Oscars, the new rules were announced in September 2020 as part of the Academy’s efforts to drive much needed diversity in the film community. As Samberg notes, the standards are not that hard to meet, so there shouldn’t be any issues. You can take a look at a breakdown of the new changes via the Oscars website:

– Nominees must, to the tune of at least 30% of a cast, include actors from underrepresented groups in “significant” roles;

– Same percentage as the above, but in regards to a nominated film’s behind-the scenes players, including both leadership and crew;

– Paid apprenticeships and internships (industry opportunities) must clearly be a priority for nominated films; and

– Audience development teams (marketing, publicity, and distribution) must also prioritize significant representation.

Samberg made the comments while promoting his latest film, Palm Springs, which is currently available to stream on Hulu.

