Andy Serkis is the rare performer who became famous for playing a CGI character. His mo-cap turn as Gollum, the ring-obsessed creature from The Lord of the Rings, was a game-changer for the industry: an entirely-CGI character who was thoroughly believable on-screen. It’s been a while since he played him — he had a cameo in the first Hobbit movie, and last year he used his voice for a Putin impersonation — but he would do it again. That is, with one major stipulation.

“Look, [producers] Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens are sort of a second family that I have become part of and have gone on to make so many films with,” Serkis said on BroBible’s Post-Credit Podcast, as caught by Variety. “And — let me tell you — they are the best and most incredible people to work with. I think that there are so many other potential Middle-earth projects which could come about, and if they’re doing them, I would, of course, jump at the chance to have that relationship rekindled.”

He added, “Middle-earth has never left me.”

Of course, Serkis has moved on to other CGI (and non-CGI) characters. He played Caesar in three Planet of the Apes films, and right now he’s Alfred in the Robert Pattinson Batman wing of the DC-verse. Tolkien’s world, meanwhile, has been rebooted as a pricey Amazon series, done without Jackson, Walsh, and team. But their paths could always cross again.

