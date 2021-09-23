In Venom: Let There Be Carnage, there’s a scene about midway through where Venom (Tom Hardy), without his host Eddie Brock (also Tom Hardy) attends a rave. At this rave Venom gives a (surprisingly) heartfelt speech to everyone in attendance and then goes off on a tangent about how much he misses Eddie, because the two just had a bad argument and have, well, broken up. I asked director Andy Serkis about this scene and I was surprised how forthcoming he was that the party in question was based on a LGBTIA festival. And Serkis is a smart guy and wouldn’t, right after saying that, use the wording, “this was Venom’s coming out party,“ without knowing exactly what that implies. (To make sure, I followed up. Serkis then goes on to describe Eddie and Venom’s relationship as a “love affair.” He’s not wrong. It very obviously is.)

Serkis takes over the direction of the Venom franchise from Ruben Fleischer. And it wasn’t entirely a secret that Fleischer and star Tom Hardy didn’t see eye to eye on the movie they were making. And what resulted was chaos, but very entertaining chaos. So how does Serkis keep that onscreen chaos and keep things calmer when the camera isn’t on? And, now, he’s got (his former War for the Planet of the Apes co-star) Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage, and Naomie Harris as Shriek on board to give Eddie and Venom some trouble. But, in the end, we know this movie is about (as Serkis says) the “love affair” between Eddie and Venom. And, ahead, he explains…

So I’m trying to get into your mindset a little bit. Because, the first film, I don’t think it’s a secret that Ruben and Tom didn’t always see eye to eye on how the movie should be. But it also strangely created this chaos that worked. So entering this, how do you create a dynamic where on-screen it’s still chaos, but behind the scenes it’s not?

That’s a very diplomatic way of putting it.

Thank you. I tried my best to be diplomatic.

No, no. It’s great. No, it’s great. So, look, the thing is Tom and I knew each other a bit – have known each other for years and years and years and have wanted to work together for quite some time. And whether it be as actors or whether it was me directing. In fact, he called me before the first Venom and said, “Andy, I’m going to be doing this character and it’s going to be a digital character, and I wondered if I could come down to the Imaginarium,” which is a performance-capture studio, “and do some sort of practice with performance capture.” And at that time he was thinking of using it. But then I never heard from him again for a while. And then Venom 1 came out and I thought, “Oh, that was the character he was talking about.”

Well, I’m curious, when you saw the first Venom, what was your reaction? It is very unique.

It is. Absolutely. And I think that’s the thing. Tom and I have quite similar sensibilities in a way – definitely swimming in the darker end of the swimming pool. Sort of grungy kind of sort of dysfunctional characters that are outsiders. The fact that, I mean, his Eddie Brock is such a confused, mucked up guy, fraud guy…

He also has an alien living in him who calls him a loser.

Right. Exactly that. Exactly. In many ways, I think that’s why he wanted me to get involved. He phoned me up and he said, “Look, we’d really love you to throw your hat in the mix for directing this.“ Of course, everybody loved the lobster tank moment. That’s the touchstone moment. That’s the sort of the starting point for this next film and I knew that things had been rocky on the movie. He told me the whole story of differences of opinion and all of that. I knew it all. And I know Tom’s a very strong-willed actor…

Speaking of diplomatic, there you go. “Strong-willed,” that’s a good way to put it.

Yeah. He is. And of course, look, and I am too. But there are different ways of skinning a cat. Put it that way. But, look, the fact is also, we had some other great forces on set this time, one of which was Woody Harrelson, and one of which was [Cinematographer] Bob Richardson. And also, the way I wanted to take this story on, apart from the fact that I inherited it at a really interesting moment – which is this The Seven Year Itch, The Odd Couple phase of Eddie and Venom’s relationship – I get the opportunity to introduce one of the greatest Venomverse villains, Carnage, and design that and create that, and a palette for that. Just I knew it was going to be a shot of red through the entire movie.