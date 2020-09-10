We hope you’re ready for a ton of movies and TV shows and limited series and maybe even Quibis about the one life experience all of us have in common this year: suffering through the pandemic. But one may beat them all: As per Deadline, Anne Hathaway is in final talks to star in Lockdown, a heist thriller and rom-com set amidst the near-worldwide quarantine. And they’re not waiting for this mess to end (probably because it’s not going anywhere). Instead, they’ll be shooting end of September.

Deadline’s source describes Lockdown as a modest, $10 million production which will be shot in London, where things aren’t…quite as apocalyptic as they are in Hathaway’s native United States. Hathaway’s main co-star hasn’t been finalized, though one name bandied about is reportedly Cillian Murphy. The movie will be directed by Doug Liman, he of Swingers, Edge of Tomorrow, and the forthcoming Tom Cruise space movie — the one actually to be shot in space — and it’s written by Steven Knight, of Easter Promises, Locke, and, far less flatteringly, the instantly notorious Serenity, which also featured Hathaway.

Though much of the film industry remains closed, and for good reason, some have found outside-the-box ways to keep film alive. You can expect the marital saga Malcolm & Marie, shot in secret and starring Zendaya and John David Washington, at some point down the line.

