Yet Another ‘Suicide Squad’ Spinoff Series Is In The Works

With the massive (and slightly unexpected) success of Peacemaker on HBO Max, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has confirmed that they are “working on something else” that is connected to the DC Universe.

Gunn was on the most recent episodes of Deadline’s podcast Hero Nation, where he seemingly confirmed that there was another series in the works. According to Deadline, HBO asked Gunn to move forward with an idea for another series set around one of the main characters from The Suicide Squad.

“I can’t say anything,” the director said, adding that it would look quite different than Peacemaker. “It won’t be as much a comedy as Peacemaker, but it will be in the same universe.”

Speaking of Peacemaker, there was also the question of whether the John Cena series, would be picked up for a second season. The series premiered earlier this month. “There’s a really good chance of that,” Gunn said. “The show is doing extraordinarily well, and we’re excited, we all like doing it, we just need to cross some Ts and dot some Is, which is basically me,” the director added. “[Peacemaker] got more subscribers for HBO, billions of people saw it on HBO; for Peacemaker it worked out really well.”

In reality, it was closer to millions, but the show is still the most popular streaming show in the world right now.