It looks like a new streaming show is slowly making its way up to totem pole, sorry to lovable robot 8D8 from The Book Of Boba Fett. HBO Max’s latest series, Peacemaker is gaining momentum amongst some of the other most popular streaming shows of the moment, including Disney+’s Boba Fett and Netflix’s The Witcher.

The show, which stars John Cena as the titular “peacemaker” is a spin-off of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (NOT to be confused with…that other one). The series follows Cena’s Suicide Squad character as he joins a black ops squad to eradicate extra-terrestrial beings.

Peacemaker, also created by Gunn, was the most popular streaming series as of January 22nd, reportedly 69.5 times more popular than other shows, according to Parrot Analytics. Parrot measures audience demand and engagement of a TV series to quantify its popularity.

This is a shock to anyone who watches these shows, or anyone who loves data, since HBO Max notoriously has less subscribers than its competitors. Netflix leads the streaming business with 222 million subscribers, while Disney+ totaled 118 million at the end of last year. HBO Max ended 2021 with just 73.8 million subscribers.

This is a good sign for DC fans, as HBO has several other superhero shows in the works, including Justice League Dark, and Green Lantern (not to be confused with…that other one).