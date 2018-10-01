Ansel Elgort Will Play Tony In Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

Getty Image

Steven Spielberg is making his very own West Side Story, but he’s run into a bit of a pre-production snag: Almost no big time Hollywood actors these days can act, sing, and dance, and do them all amazingly. You know who can apparently do all three? Ansel Elgort! As per The Hollywood Reporter, the The Fault in Our Stars star just nabbed the role of Tony, the male lead in the classic musical.

So far, Elgort — who danced his way through Edgar Wright’s delightful Baby Driver, which is close enough to making him 2018’s Tommy Tune — is the only cast member publicly announced. We do know the screenplay will be written by no less than Tony Kushner, the Pulitzer-winning playwright of Angels in America, who’s also penned the scripts for Spielberg’s Munich and Lincoln.

West Side Story, of course, is the classic modern-day urban riff on Romeo and Juliet that was first a popular musical and then an Oscar-gobbling movie from 1961, starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, plus future Twin Peaks scene stealers Richard Beymer (who played Tony) and Russ Tamblyn (who played fun-loving Riff — a far, far, far cry from gold shovel fanatic Dr. Jacoby).

The dynamic duo of Leonard Bernstein (music) and Stephen Sondheim (lyrics) managed to crank out untold deathless show stoppers, among them “Maria,” “America,” “Tonight,” “I Feel Pretty,” “Jet Song,” and the admittedly semi-grating “Gee, Office Krupke.” “Cool” is pretty good, too.