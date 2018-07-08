Weekend Box Office: ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Is Another Win For The MCU

Marvel

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp took care of business over the weekend at the box office. I predicted last week that there would be no more $100 million openings this summer, but if any movie could do it, it would be the Ant-Man sequel (or the next Mission Impossible movie). Ant-Man and the Wasp fell short of that mark, but with $76 million, it came right in line with expectations and seriously improved upon the opening weekend of the original ($57 million). Alas, it does remain the lowest grossing MCU sequel to date. Reviews were also marginally better for Ant-Man and the Wasp (86 percent) than for Ant-Man (82 percent), although The Wasp failed to notch another A Cinemascore for the MCU (it received an A-).

The improved box office probably has to do with the increased interest in the MCU in general. Ant-Man came off the disappointing Avengers: Age of Ultron, while Ant-Man and the Wasp is the first film to follow the mega-hits Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. It also, with a certain post-credits scene, played right into Infinity War. With one film under its belt, Ant-Man also has additional brand recognition, although the demographics for both films stayed relatively the same. I am surprised that 62 percent of its audience was over the age of 25, given how genuinely kid-friendly the Ant-Man movies are.

Ant-Man and the Wasp might have had a better shot at a bigger box office if not for two other films, which are still taking a huge chunk out of the box office. In its fourth week, Incredibles 2 jumped back over Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom in its third weekend of release, although both films scored similar numbers at $31.9 million and $31.3 million respectively. Incredibles 2 has now crossed the $500 million mark and become the highest-grossing animated film of all time domestically. Jurassic World, with $336 million domestic, has now crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide.