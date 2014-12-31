Anthony Hopkins Rejected Batman, Plus 5 Other Roles He Passed On

At last count, Sir Anthony Hopkins has 121 acting credits to his name, with 6 more in various stages of development currently on the table. The guy has has a successful acting career a few times over at this point. Earlier this week we got a glimpse of probably the most terrifying wardrobe dressing ever with Anthony Hopkins testing out various Hannibal Lecter masks , and now we’re shifting the focus to the roles that the iconic actor didn’t take.

Presumably, Anthony Hopkins can pretty much walk into a room at this point in his career and pick any part that suits him — just so long as it’s not a terrible Batman movie. In honor of Sir Anthony’s 77th birthday, here are six roles the actor didn’t land for one reason or another.

Batman & Robin (1997) — Sir Anthony was considered for the part of Mr. Freeze along with actor Patrick Stewart, but that was before Joel Schumacher decided Mr. Freeze should have the body of Mr. Olympus. At that point, the director shifted his sights toward Arnold Schwarzenegger and Hulk Hogan with Schwarzenegger of course securing the part. So Anthony Hopkins was up for the same role as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Hulk Hogan and lost — just let that sink in.

Meet the Parents (2000) — The actor’s name was tossed around the table along with Christopher Walken, before producers decided that Robert De Niro was fit to play head of the Focker household.