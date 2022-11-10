Anya Taylor-Joy‘s “sliding doors” moment came in 2013 or 2014. One door led to a Disney Channel pilot; the other, The Witch. The Disney door might have paid better and led to immediate fame, and it’s fun to imagine Taylor-Joy waving the iconic Disney Channel wand, but walking through The Witch door has proven to be the right decision.

“I remember it was the same day I got asked to be in a Disney Channel pilot, and it was so exciting to be offered anything at all that I ran around the house like a loon,” she told Harper’s Bazaar about the day she was offered a role in the Robert Eggers film. “But I just had this really good feeling about The Witch that made me willing to forego the Disney experience for the thing that felt unknown to me, the thing that felt sacred.”

Taylor-Joy’s hunch paid off. Not only did she avoid getting churned through the Disney machine, but The Witch also launched her career, leading to starring roles in The Northman, The Queen’s Gambit, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Taylor-Joy will have her biggest years yet in 2023 and 2024 with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, where she voices Princess Peach, and the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa.

I don’t see the stars of, like, Dog with a Blog working with George Miller (and Mario!).

(Via Harper’s Bazaar)