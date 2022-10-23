Everything We Know About The ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movie

Video game movies used to have a lousy track record. Just think about 1993’s disastrous Super Mario Bros. But the tide has changed, thanks to the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog, last year’s Mortal Kombat, and this year’s Uncharted. Now it’s time to give Mario Bros. a mulligan. There’s a new cinematic stab at one of Nintendo’s first break-out hits, and this time it’s animated. But what else do we know about The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

When does it come out?

The movie isn’t due for a bit — on April 7, 2023 to be exact. That’s right before the summer movie season begins in earnest. But then, the summer movie season is all-year-round these days, isn’t it?

Is there a trailer?

There sure is — or a teaser, anyway. In early October, said ad dropped, and it showed a cinematic universe that doesn’t look too different from the game itself — just with more famous voice talent.

Who is in the voice cast?

Well, there’s Chris Pratt, a mildly controversial choice to voice the Italian plumber who finds himself bopping around some alternate universe, jumping on goombas and whatnot. He promised a distinctive voice, but his teaser debut received mixed reviews. Some, however, noted that he sounds a lot like the Mario of the late ‘80s/early ‘90s Super Mario Bros. Super Show!

That said, Jack Black as Bowser, the games and movie’s dragon-like turtle-ish baddie, received widespread acclaim. Elsewhere on the voice roster, you can find Anya Taylor-Joy as the in-peril Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Mario’s fraternal twin brother Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong — Mario’s first nemesis.

Who made The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

There are two directors. One, Aaron Horvath, cut his teeth making segments for the early teens show Mad before moving onto Teen Titans GO!, for which he directed their 2018 movie. Michael Jelenic is also a Teen Titans vet, though he’s also been a producer on Batman: The Brave and the Bold, the early teens iteration of Thundercats, and some more recent Scooby-Doo stuff. Credited screenwriter Matthew Fogel, meanwhile, has his name on scripts for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and the threequel Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son.

Will it be better than the bananas live-action Super Mario Bros. movie from 1993?

One hopes! Although that extremely batty film has since amassed some fans. Whatever happens, at least Chris Pratt knew what he was getting into before he signed up, unlike the even more esteemed thespian who played Mario in 1993: the late, great Bob Hoskins.

BOB HOSKINS with a sobering thought after finding out the Super Mario Bros. (1993) film was based on a video game. pic.twitter.com/UiP3KtOFVI — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) August 16, 2022

You can watch the teaser in the video below.