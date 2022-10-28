Oh, what a day. What a lovely day: Furiosa has wrapped.

“What. A. Rideeeee. Thank you to those of the wasteland- the crazies who have run amok with me up and down this country. The most fun, the most resilient, the most talented,” actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who is playing the younger version of Imperator Furiosa in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, wrote on Instagram. “It has been an honour and a privilege to create with you all… thank you for making me tougher than I ever thought I could be.” She signed the message, “Fire, blood and guzzoline, Furianya.”

I will exclusively be calling her “Furianya” from now on.

The Instagram post also includes on-set photos, one of which shows director George Miller wearing a fun coat while standing next to an airplane, as one does.

Charlize Theron, the Furiosa of Fury Road, admitted that not being in the prequel is “is a little heartbreaking.” She said that she “really love[s] that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly.” But Theron trusts Miller and respects him, “if not more so in the aftermath of making that film with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Furiosa is scheduled to come out on May 24, 2024.

(Via Anya Taylor-Joy/Instagram)