My first thought after seeing Mad Max: Fury Road was, “This is a masterpiece.” My second thought? “How did no one die?” The George Miller-directed film had a demanding shoot in rough conditions with dangerous stunts and hundreds of extras, and it nearly broke stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. But on the bright side, at least no one was fatally injured! To quote Steven Soderbergh, “I don’t understand how hundreds of people aren’t dead.”

Anya Taylor-Joy might have died a little inside shooting the prequel, however.

“I’ve never been more alone than making that movie,” the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actress told the New York Times. “I don’t want to go too deep into it, but everything that I thought was going to be easy was hard.” When pressed what exactly she was referring to, Taylor-Joy replied, “Next question, sorry,” she said. After taking a brief-but-telling pause, she added, “Talk to me in 20 years. Talk to me in 20 years.”

I’m adding “ask ATJ about Furiosa” to my Google Calendar for May 13, 2044. By then, Piss Boy, a boy who drinks piss, will be a Piss Man.

New Mad Max has a character called Piss Boy, a boy who drinks piss — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) May 9, 2024

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga rides eternal into theaters on May 24.

