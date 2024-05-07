Furiosa Anya Taylor Joy
Warner Bros
Movies

The First Reactions To ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Call It A ‘Masterpiece’ And ‘Really F*cking Good’

George Miller, you’ve done it again.

The first reactions to Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga have arrived, and based on the early buzz, it sounds like another action-packed triumph from the director of Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe, and Happy Feet (what a wild filmography). The praise for the “epic” is equally spread among Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth‘s performances, the explosive set pieces, and Miller’s direction.

Indiewire‘s David Ehrlich tweeted, “brings me great joy to report that Furiosa is really, *really* fucking good. operates in an extremely different gear than Fury Road (in ways that i suspect will frustrate some people), but also manages to make that movie even richer while carving its own legend in the wasteland.”

Fandango‘s Erik Davis added, “George Miller’s #Furiosa is powerhouse action filmmaking at its absolute best! A ferocious & relentlessly paced epic that expands the story of Furiosa and the Wasteland while delivering the craziest chases, the most bombastic characters & just plain stunning cinematography.”

Or as New York Film Critics Circle member Esther Zuckerman put it, “Well, I saw Furiosa tonight and it was great.”

Here’s more thoughts on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Here’s the official synopsis for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga rides eternal into theaters on May 24.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2024
by: Uproxx authors