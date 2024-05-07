George Miller, you’ve done it again.
The first reactions to Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga have arrived, and based on the early buzz, it sounds like another action-packed triumph from the director of Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe, and Happy Feet (what a wild filmography). The praise for the “epic” is equally spread among Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth‘s performances, the explosive set pieces, and Miller’s direction.
Indiewire‘s David Ehrlich tweeted, “brings me great joy to report that Furiosa is really, *really* fucking good. operates in an extremely different gear than Fury Road (in ways that i suspect will frustrate some people), but also manages to make that movie even richer while carving its own legend in the wasteland.”
Fandango‘s Erik Davis added, “George Miller’s #Furiosa is powerhouse action filmmaking at its absolute best! A ferocious & relentlessly paced epic that expands the story of Furiosa and the Wasteland while delivering the craziest chases, the most bombastic characters & just plain stunning cinematography.”
Or as New York Film Critics Circle member Esther Zuckerman put it, “Well, I saw Furiosa tonight and it was great.”
Here’s more thoughts on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
#Furiosa is EPIC in every sense of the word! The world building and lore expansion of the Mad Max universe is front and centre to a bombastic film that has some explosive, exciting action. Taylor-Joy is great, but Hemsworth truly shines in a way he hasn’t before!@warnerbrosau pic.twitter.com/6zBmDAuCBC
— Nick’s Flicks Fix (@nicksflicksfix) May 7, 2024
Now that I can say so, #Furiosa is a BLAST! Made in the spirit of FURY ROAD, it’s still its own beast that thrives on exaggerated action and characters. Anya Taylor-Joy makes the character her own, but this is Chris Hemsworth’s chance to prove his worth as a character actor. pic.twitter.com/M2Nl7x6Fqu
— Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) May 7, 2024
FURIOSA is not FURY ROAD and that’s ok. It’s not trying to be. What it is is something uniquely gnarly and yes, epic. I can’t wait to see it again and again and really dig in. All hail George Miller.
As for performances, Anya and Hemsworth are fantastic. Tom Burke impresses. pic.twitter.com/QpMpUOBmAg
— Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 7, 2024
#furiosa is 2-and-a-half hours of colorful mayhem. Anya Taylor-Joy and Alyla Browne both get their fair share of screen time as the title character. Chris Hemsworth is like a villainous Thor with his red cape and long hair. It's one of the most brutal Mad Max films yet. pic.twitter.com/2DazmK6ezk
— John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) May 7, 2024
WITNESS ME: Furiosa is a visual feast and spectacular marvel, an antithesis to Fury Road in that where that film is sparse this is verbose and epic, and where once was a nigh silent film is now a massive canvas of dystopia, despair, and glory pic.twitter.com/ufrTON5jom
— David Crow (@DCrowsNest) May 7, 2024
LADY AND GENTLEMENS: #Furiosa is myth making at its finest. The most sprawling Mad Max Saga entry returns to the series’ roots: it’s a powerful, moving, gritty tale of revenge in the middle of a world gone wild. Also: windsurfing bombers. Anya Taylor-Joy owns, Hemsworth kills! pic.twitter.com/9R0adQf8Of
— Bill Bria (@billbria) May 7, 2024
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is Fury Road levels of perfection… and then some. And then some… and then some again! It’s a full throttle masterpiece that never lets up. The climax is batshit crazy… you’ll be speechless once you experience what George Miller has been cooking. WOW! pic.twitter.com/enA5ng8M1q
— Atom (@theatomreview) May 7, 2024
Jesus George Miller! #Furiosa engulfs you. At times it almost seems to exceed the canvas of the #IMAX format it is THAT big – and yet at times has a deeply affecting intimacy. Echoing cinematic elements from the 50s through the 80s, it’s a rich, smart vision the cast revels in 👍 pic.twitter.com/1C7NWHqUJ7
— Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 7, 2024
Heavy metal cinema. Has all the fire & brimstone of Fury Road but still delivers something entirely unique.
George Miller is a movie making God. Anya Taylor-Joy is a MOVIE star. Chris Hemsworth’s delivers the best role of his career.
Furiosa is why we go to the movies. https://t.co/EPW9H8LxV9
— Joe (@Cinema_Joe23) May 7, 2024
I knew FURIOSA was going to be amazing but seeing the early positive reactions to the film are getting me incredibly hyped for this film. I just need this film injected into me. I knew George Miller was gonna deliver but man I need this film right now ASAP!!! #Furiosa pic.twitter.com/DhBmKaCVaX
— Po Muad'Dib (@posaidwhat) May 7, 2024
Here’s the official synopsis for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga:
As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga rides eternal into theaters on May 24.