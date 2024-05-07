George Miller, you’ve done it again.

The first reactions to Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga have arrived, and based on the early buzz, it sounds like another action-packed triumph from the director of Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe, and Happy Feet (what a wild filmography). The praise for the “epic” is equally spread among Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth‘s performances, the explosive set pieces, and Miller’s direction.

Indiewire‘s David Ehrlich tweeted, “brings me great joy to report that Furiosa is really, *really* fucking good. operates in an extremely different gear than Fury Road (in ways that i suspect will frustrate some people), but also manages to make that movie even richer while carving its own legend in the wasteland.”

Fandango‘s Erik Davis added, “George Miller’s #Furiosa is powerhouse action filmmaking at its absolute best! A ferocious & relentlessly paced epic that expands the story of Furiosa and the Wasteland while delivering the craziest chases, the most bombastic characters & just plain stunning cinematography.”

Or as New York Film Critics Circle member Esther Zuckerman put it, “Well, I saw Furiosa tonight and it was great.”