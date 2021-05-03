If you haven’t had your fill of a radioactive lizard punching a giant ape (or vice versa), boy do I have good news for you. Ape vs Monster is a low-budget version of Godzilla vs. Kong from The Asylum, the A24 of mockbuster studios. If you spent time in a video store in the mid-2000s, you might be familiar with their work like Snakes on a Train, Transmorphers, Allan Quatermain and the Temple of Skulls, and 18-Year-Old Virgin. (They’re also the geniuses (?) behind Sharknado.) The Asylum churns out legally distinct knockoffs that your grandpa might mistake for the real thing, including Ape vs. Monster.

Directed by Daniel Lusko, Ape vs. Monster doesn’t star Alexander Skarsgård, or Millie Bobby Brown, or Kyle Chandler, but it does have Eric Roberts, an ape named Abraham (it’s unclear if Monster has a name), and a lizard drinking the same green ooze that turned four regular turtles into the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Asylum should do TMNT next. It could be called something like Adolescent Monster Martial Arts Reptiles.

Here’s the plot summary: “An ape, lost in space, crash-lands back to Earth. The vessel oozes a sludge that triggers massive growth in both the ape, as well as a passing Gila monster. Once the creatures reach titanic size, their paths cross again, leading to a giant brawl in which Mankind hangs in the balance.” I bet my life savings on Ape.

Ape vs. Monster comes out soon.