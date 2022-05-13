If your shoelaces came untied when you were about to cross a busy intersection or your boss gave you a raise out of the blue, you can thank the fine denizens of Land of Luck, where they work tirelessly to conjure both joyous and frustrating serendipity. That includes Bob, a talking black cat voiced by Simon Pegg who wants to set the record straight about his kind’s unearned negative reputation and to showcase the human-less luck factory of Apple and Skydance Animation’s latest film. It’s a place where humans (and presumably iPods) are not allowed.

Directed by Disney alum Peggy Holmes, Luck features “the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world, who when she stumbles into the never-before-seen Land of Luck, sets out on a quest to bring some good luck home for her best friend. But with humans not allowed, her only chance is teaming up with the magical creatures who live there to do it.”

Sam is voiced by Tony-nominated actress Eva Noblezada, and the cast of the family-friendly adventure is rounded out by Pegg, Jane Fonda, and Whoopi Goldberg. This is great news for parents who are ready for their four year olds to find a post-Encanto obsession.