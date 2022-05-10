It’s the end of an era for an iconic line of Apple devices: Today, Apple announced they will no longer manufacture its only remaining model of iPod, as reported by Variety.

Although Apple had ceased the manufacturing of the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano back in 2017, the iPod Touch, which was first introduced in 2007, was announced to be discontinued today. The last of the iPod Touch models are available for purchase online.

When the original iPod was first introduced in October 2001, it was a different kind of audio file player — one that could play over 1,000 songs. Since its conception, various versions of the iPod have been manufactured, including the iPod Nano, a smaller version of the classic model which later evolved to play video, as well as the touchscreen multi-use iPod Touch, and the screenless iPod Shuffle.

U2 even had a red and black edition of the classic model, and commercials for the iPod popularized songs like Feist‘s “1,2,3,4” and Caesars’ “Jerk It Out.”

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to and shared,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing, in a statement.