Zack Snyder’s pretty much the King of Streaming at the moment after Justice League scored tons of eyeballs for HBO Max on the superhero front, and he’s spreading his love around over at Netflix. This time, it probably won’t be a four-hour movie, either, because Army of the Dead (which takes Snyder back to his zombie roots after 2004’s Dawn of the Dead remake) will (only) run for 2 hours and 28 minutes, according to the film’s streaming page. The zombie-heist movie now has a trailer, and yep, we definitely have a plague of the undead in Vegas as promised again, after the film’s synopsis indicated that “[a]fter a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.”

Well, I don’t know about the heist being the greatest ever (it is apparently worth $50 million to Dave Bautista’s character), but the trailer itself looks… pretty great? Snyder’s sent intelligent zombies to mobilize throughout Sin City, and there’s an undead tiger (!) amid the sweet, sweet chaos, and there’s no telling whether even Bautista will be able to stop the hordes or halt the plans of the so-called “Alpha zombies.” No pressure here, but I think he can do pull this off, don’t you? Fortunately, he’s got a lot of help. The film stars not only Bautista but Tig Notaro (who replaced Chris D’Elia), along with Matthias Schweighöfer, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt (TWD universe fans will enjoy his presence), Raúl Castillo, Theo Rossi, and Omari Hardwick.

Netflix’s description promises that “survivors take all,” so there’s a hint. Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead streams on Netflix on May 21. Here are some posters that keep the vibe alive, but the film is telling us to #AlwaysBetOnDead. Uh-oh.