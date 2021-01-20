Ever since the pandemic began, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been on the forefront of using his star power and social media presence to encourage public safety measures. Whether it’s chomping on a cigar in his hot tub as he intimidates “unwise” spring breakers into going home, or melting hearts with his donkey and miniature pony, the Governator hasn’t been messing around when it comes to encouraging Americans to do the right thing during a public health crisis. And it’s exactly that kind of attitude that Schwarzenegger brought to his latest PSA where he implores eligible citizens to get the COVID vaccine as soon as they can. It also didn’t hurt that he dropped the perfect Terminator quote in the process.

“Today was a good day,” Schwarzenegger tweeted. “I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!”

Along with his Terminator-themed message, Schwarzenegger included video proof that he stopped by a drive-thru vaccination center to get his COVID-19 shot. You can watch it below:

While this latest PSA is definitely a necessary message (getting COVID vaccines into the arms of Americans becomes a crucial mission for the incoming Biden administration), nothing can compare to the 10-minute message where he rebuked Donald Trump for inciting the attack on the Capitol building. Not only does the video include Arnold revealing deeply personal details about growing up with an abusive father who served in the Nazi regime, but he busted out his Conan sword to make a rousing point about the strength of democracy. You just don’t mess with that.

