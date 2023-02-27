Arnold Schwarzenegger never really leaves us, even if he’s not ubiquitous on the big screen like in the 1980s and ’90s. We hear about him all the time, like when James Cameron name drops him while promoting an Avatar sequel, or Sylvester Stallone talks about their old beef, or when Dascha Polanco expresses an unexpected wish that she has as an Arnold fan.

Oh, we also hear about his reactions to the gigs held by his son, Patrick. He recently appeared in HBO’s The Staircase and will star in Amazon’s The Boys college-age spinoff. When Arnold saw set photos from Gen V, he uttered a “What the f*ck are you filming?” From there, one can marvel at such a Dad-style reaction from a star of the most graphic 1980s actioners in existence, but fortunately, Arnold is getting back in the saddle again. Yes, this seems like a very Dad-like return, but Dad Shows are in demand these days. As seen in the above teaser, he’s “back,” and here’s why he’s doing so:

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for.”

As the synopsis for this show indicates, Arnold plays a close-to-retirement CIA operative that gets pulled back in “for one last job,” and you know how that goes. Hopefully, we receive a sea of unending one liners in the process.

Netflix’s FUBAR streams on May 25.