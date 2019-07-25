Netflix/Lionsgate/Uproxx

Netflix’s prison dramedy, Orange Is The New Black, arrives this week for the final lap of a seven-season journey. The women of a fictionalized version of Litchfield Penitentiary (inspired by Piper Kerman’s best-selling memoir) have seen everything and now look toward largely bleak futures. When it comes to Dayanara Diaz, played by Dascha Polanco, the ride has been transformative, and not at all in a positive way. Daya began her incarceration as a naive artist and a dreamer, who placed all her hopes for a future in corrective officer John Bennett (Matt McGorry), who impregnated her before swiftly fleeing the scene. This has led to a much more hardened and dangerous version of the young woman we once witnessed onscreen.

In addition to this OITNB gig, Polanco won’t stop surfacing in other popular Netflix series. She played a standoffish girlfriend in Russian Doll (co-created by fellow Orange star Natasha Lyonne) and a vicious character who spews contempt upon the wrongfully accused and convicted Raymond Santana Jr. (Freddy Miyares) after his prison stint in Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us. That latter role highlights Polanco’s versatility, and she was gracious enough to talk with us about these subjects and her surprise encounter with an ’80s idol.

If we’d talked at the beginning of Orange, the first question that I’d have asked was if you thought Daya could have stayed so, you know, sweet.

I thought she would stay sweet, and I actually thought she would be [said in sing-song voice] The Sweet One, but I always felt like, well, I always wanted her to be evil! [Bursts into laughter] I always wanted her to turn into a rebel. Deep inside, my ego wouldn’t let me let go of that dream because you kind-of have to develop a hard shell after you’ve been through all that like she has.

Well, you kinda got your wish, though?

I did, I did!

Let’s imagine that you didn’t want Daya to break bad. If that was the case, would Season 7 Daya have any guidance to offer Season 1 Daya?

Ohhhhh, god. First of all, I would tell her, “Girl, stay away from Bennett, and do not get pregnant.” I would tell her to focus on her artistry, and I would actually push her toward developing other relationships in prison, like being a little bit away from her mother. I feel like she wanted to work at something that was a dead wall, kind-of a dead end.

Did she ever stand a chance with a mom like Aleida Diaz?

I don’t think so. That’s a situation that’s passed on. Even now, the situation now is this: where’s she going? She has to find hope within the prison, so I find that her mother and her use one another. They tend to look at how they can benefit from one another. That’s what she’s learned. It’s not growing and loving and compassionate, they have a loyalty because they’re mother and daughter, but they look at it like, “I have no respect from you, and vice versa.” It was interesting to see the evolution because at first, it was kind-of entertaining, like, “Oh she’s in jail with her mother, what are the chances?” You know, there a lot of chances of this happening because it’s a cycle that repeats itself within families. They don’t learn from this experience, they don’t learn the resources to succeed from this. It’s the only thing that they know, and they wind up in there once again, and it’s passed on from generation to generation.