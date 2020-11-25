There’s a good chance Aubrey Plaza has appeared in one of your favorite movies or shows. There’s an even better chance that she’s one of the reasons why you love it so much. Since her Emmy-worthy deadpan performance as April on Parks and Recreation, Plaza has worked with Edgar Wright (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) and the Muppets (Muppets Now), hosted the Independent Spirit Awards twice, starred in Legion, voiced Eska on The Legend of Korra, and become the “new queen of indies,” thanks to Life After Beth, Ingrid Goes West, and the upcoming Black Bear, which looks very good. Also, Plaza voiced Grumpy Cat in the Lifetime original movie Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever, and still has a career. That’s how much people like Aubrey Plaza, who’s finally getting the appreciation she deserves.

In director Clea DuVall’s queer romantic-comedy Happiest Season, Kristen Stewart plays Abby, who plans to propose to her girlfriend Harper (Halt and Catch Fire great Mackenzie Davis) until she learns that her partner hasn’t come out to her family. Also complicating matters is the presence of Harper’s ex-girlfriend Riley, played by Plaza. She’s been trending all morning on Twitter for her performance in the delightful Hulu movie, as she should. Plaza stands out even in a stacked cast with Stewart, Davis, Dan Levy, Alison Brie, Mary Holland, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen.

It’s not Happiest Season — it’s Aubrey Plaza season.

no thoughts head full of aubrey plaza in happiest season pic.twitter.com/I1xdfzdjmS — liz (@katsadena) November 25, 2020

gay single aubrey plaza in happiest season you are my wife now pic.twitter.com/PkvGBpi5RK — han (not solo) (@foIklorealbum) November 25, 2020

aubrey plaza as riley in happiest season pic.twitter.com/JiiSMvogpX — justine (@flosmaya) November 25, 2020

aubrey plaza in happiest season is all i wanted for christmas this year pic.twitter.com/94j6jsWKDx — paulina (@palynathisway) November 25, 2020

when aubrey plaza and kristen stewart were on screen pic.twitter.com/bbvS2tTQJ6 — rye (@slug_on_fire) November 25, 2020

aubrey plaza is so hot in happiest season would love for her to take my life pic.twitter.com/OzQ8Mk3Gvn — dana (@myveIouria) November 25, 2020

can we all agree that riley johnson pic.twitter.com/CxBKcA4ckA — x (@justanothertown) November 25, 2020

It's the whole Aubrey Plaza complimenting Kristen Stewart's jacket (and audibly sighing) for me. #HappiestSeason pic.twitter.com/xE8hLKvw3R — kate bove (@kate_bove) November 25, 2020

HELP! my mom just came in my room & said “you’re up early” & i was like “i never slept” & she was like “why????” & i was like “i got distracted…by things” …things being aubrey plaza & happiest season — sonia aka riley johnson’s gf (@lxrsons) November 25, 2020

AUBREY PLAZA IN HAPPIEST SEASON IM DEAD — sam (@samludgay) November 25, 2020