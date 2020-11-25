HULU
Aubrey Plaza Is Getting A Lot Of Attention For Her Performance In Hulu’s ‘Happiest Season’

There’s a good chance Aubrey Plaza has appeared in one of your favorite movies or shows. There’s an even better chance that she’s one of the reasons why you love it so much. Since her Emmy-worthy deadpan performance as April on Parks and Recreation, Plaza has worked with Edgar Wright (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) and the Muppets (Muppets Now), hosted the Independent Spirit Awards twice, starred in Legion, voiced Eska on The Legend of Korra, and become the “new queen of indies,” thanks to Life After Beth, Ingrid Goes West, and the upcoming Black Bear, which looks very good. Also, Plaza voiced Grumpy Cat in the Lifetime original movie Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever, and still has a career. That’s how much people like Aubrey Plaza, who’s finally getting the appreciation she deserves.

In director Clea DuVall’s queer romantic-comedy Happiest Season, Kristen Stewart plays Abby, who plans to propose to her girlfriend Harper (Halt and Catch Fire great Mackenzie Davis) until she learns that her partner hasn’t come out to her family. Also complicating matters is the presence of Harper’s ex-girlfriend Riley, played by Plaza. She’s been trending all morning on Twitter for her performance in the delightful Hulu movie, as she should. Plaza stands out even in a stacked cast with Stewart, Davis, Dan Levy, Alison Brie, Mary Holland, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen.

It’s not Happiest Season — it’s Aubrey Plaza season.

