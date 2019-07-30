New Line Cinema

The three Austin Powers movies — Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and Austin Powers in Goldmember — grossed a combined $676 million at the box office and spawned countless catchphrases that are finally again after years of misuse, so it’s a little surprising that there hasn’t been a new film in the franchise since 2002. Can you imagine 2019 Beyoncé holding a box of golden skin flakes, like she did in Goldmember? Maybe for herself, but definitely not for Mike Myers.

Anyway, according to Jay Roach, who directed all three comedies, there are two reasons for the hold up. One: “We’ve been trying to think up an idea that could earn a fourth film for a long time, but it’s always up to Mike [Myers]. He and I always thought there was more to do with Dr Evil,” he told the Independent. Two: the loss of Mini-Me actor Verne Troyer, who died in 2018:

“To be honest, I don’t know how we’d do it without Verne,” Roach said. “We always had ideas of revealing a whole life that he had that would have taken his character much further. If Mike cracks it and figures it out, we would definitely do some kind of tribute to him. I’m there if he ever wants to do it.”

If Myers either isn’t interested in making Austin Powers 4 or can’t crack an idea without Troyer, who was essential to the success of The Spy Who Shagged Me and Goldmember, he can always fall back on everyone’s favorite: The Love Guru 2. The world is clamoring for more Mariska Hargitay jokes!

(Via Independent)