‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Trailer And Pictures Have Leaked Early

This morning we heard we’d have to wait till next week’s episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to see the first trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron, but it just hit the forever internet a bit early. Mirrors and reuploads are coming and going faster than updates to Tony Stark’s suits … UPDATE: Marvel just uploaded the official version, and the quality’s great. Here ya go:
Marvel responded to the leak earlier today:
We’ve also been #blessed with some tweeted stills from the production. Here’s your first look at the Hulkbuster armor previously seen in concept art, as well as a look at Ultron:
That last one’s totally legit. Definitely not from the only movie called Crash whose existence I’ll acknowledge.
Good ol Crash. He bangs that girl immediately after right?
Wow, that looks even better than I was expecting.
Just in case the link dies
[www.dailymotion.com]
The link won’t die – the version posted in the article is the one Marvel themselves put up because they smartly steered into the skid here and released it in a higher quality rather than try and contain the leak.
Excellent “Crash” joke. *slow clap
I came. Twice.
Marvel making good use of the Disney buyout.
[www.youtube.com]
I hope Ultron reenacts that entire scene.
Man Mr. James Spander is going to be a fun villain
Spantastic!
Sploosh
And whatever my equivalent of “sploosh” is, which I guess is just sploosh. With semen.
I’m sure they’ll have trailers showing various tones, but I hope they don’t lose some of the tongue-in-cheek aspects that kept Avengers/GotG feeling light despite their respective crises.
I was hoping to see Vision.
+100
They’ll keep that locked up till the movie.
@Burt Macklin, FBI – Or the next trailer.
Some rumours are circulating that Vision will show up in the AOS trailer so people will check it out.
Man, I was hoping for even a bit of metallic twang in Spader’s voice.
Just his voice talking makes me imagine him giving that monologue to all the Avengers, then swiveling around in the chair and still being a schlubby middle aged guy.
Me too but if we keep complaining hopefully they’ll change it like with Bane in TDKR! Complain my brothers, COMPLAAIIIIINNN!!!
It’s subtle, but there’s a fuzziness to his lines that make them sound more like they’re coming from a voice synthesizer than a human mouth.
@DefDude
@Like me fifth account
I think he loses the metallic twang as he upgrades himself.
@The Curse of Marino
The closing lines of the trailer still had a sufficiently stilted, gravelly sound to them. It’s very obviously Spader, but that’s part of the point.
Yeah, especially on the “official” version, I can hear the metallic…ness? First vid I watched had shitty audio quality, I guess.
Nah I’m not deaf. Obviously they modified his voice, I just don’t think it sounds nearly as much as a homicidal death machine as it should. I think they should crank it up.
You know I thought the first one was ok. But this looks fucking fantastic. I think maybe I’m even more excited for this than I was for GOTG.
My body is ready!
Dr. Buzz Killington here. It’s much more likely that Ultron, being designed by Stark and in control of all Iron Man suits, brings that suit out and leads to Hulk vs. it. It’s possible that Tony fights him in it but only because Banner is pissed he even made the suit. I don’t think it’ll lead to anything beyond that, though. And I say this as someone who wants WWH more than anything.
I actually made popcorn before watching this.
Hulk Buster? More like Nut Buster.
Good thing I got that sneeze guard for my pc.
*SPLAT*
MUHFUGGIN HULKBUSTER ARMOR, YO!!!!11
First, HOLY SHIT
Second and really the only question I have from the trailer is who the hell is andy serkis playing and why is he featured in the trailer?
was he the dude with the beard? cuz that dude looked familiar as shit.
He looks a lot like this guy
[img3.wikia.nocookie.net].jpg
aka a Black Panther villain that steals vibranium from Wakanda and kills Panthers dad.
Is that Klaw?
God damn that looks amazing.
Cap’s uniform looks great in this one. Makes up for the Party City costume from the first Avengers.
You’re missing out by not watching this season. It’s been really good.
Marvel put an official one up themselves, they probably figure the cat’s out of the bag.
I added the official Marvel version about 40 minutes ago when Marvel released it. Video should stay available now.
Dear lord, yes.
A thousand times yes.
The song is stupid, and wedges Disney to close to Marvel. It is a Pinochio jingle.
You’re just a delight to be around, aren’t you?
To, too, two.
Settle down, Ben Affleck.
So, thats what makes it so cool ! Think outside the box dude !
Whatever you say head of DC…
Warner Damage Control Inc. As effective as their DC counterpart.
Couldn’t they have got Soundwave from the old Transformers cartoons instead of Spader?
relevant: [www.youtube.com]
Soundwave was always my favorite.
Marvel/Disney are at the point now where just the title with audio will sell tickets but DAMN not a bad thing I can say about this blessing of a teaser. You know DC are punching babies right now in frustration of Marvel killing the game.
there’s no way brainiac will beat out ultron.
I think the way Marvel uses its marketing arm puts it ahead of DC. This trailer was two minutes and change of darkness, and to offset that Marvel put a Pinocchio song in there as a winking reference. Yeah, they had to make it more somber to fit the tone of the trailer, but the reference worked. I feel that if DC made this trailer, they would have just looped ‘Bodies’ by Drowning Pool over the trailer and called it a day.
I have ruined my boxers several times at this point.
If my penis had hands it would be clapping.
Mine already has the clap.
*Ba dum tsss*
Well I guess no one is watching SHIELD next week.
Which is a shame, as it’s done a complete 180 in terms of quality from last season.
SHIELD is a fantastic show, no one should need any special reason to tune in.
Or Scarlet Witch messed with Banner’s mind causing him to lose it and have to be stopped, also explaining why he was curled up in a ball.
I’m just glad to see that at the 1:38 mark it looks like they’re bringing back Hawkeye’s old-school sassy tunic look!
And yes, after watching this I needed a new pair of underwear and a cigarette.
oh, great. Now I have to go to our staff meeting full chub.
Holy crap, Awesome, Wow, !
D C is doomed !
Did it ever have a chance?
One questions, though, I guess Cap doesn’t even wear his mask anymore, right?
This doesn’t bother me honestly, I’m happy he wore the mask when he was classic Captain. It’s not like SpiderTobey.
Ended up being a different song but got reminded of this: [www.youtube.com]
they actually do use the pinochio song in that movie though… better yet it’s done by Terry Crews [www.youtube.com]
Ah this was what I was probably looking for when it came to mind
Well DC is royally f*cked…I think they are going to have a tough time beating this juggernaut. Don’t get me wrong the movie will make a sh*t ton of money but Marvel/Disney has got these guys dead to rights.
Ha! Your comment is fucking awesome. Nice one.
Oh good the Avengers fight each other again, and fight a swarm of faceless enemies…..again
Kind of my reaction too. Ultron looks cool as hell, but it just looks like “hey, you want some more explosions in the street? Here you go!”
Don’t watch it. You won’t be missed.
James Spader’s Ultron has a LOT of Heath Ledger’s Joker in him. That whole intro speach about “showing you something” combined with the Pinocchio bit and even the beats of Spader’s voice… the whole thing could have been a speach given by the Joker. Not really a complaint, just surprised that the murder-robot is so interested in human psychology and being so sinisterly flamboyant about the whole thing.
James Spader, outstanding choice to voice Ultron. The trailer was excellent from beginning to end. Does anyone know what we might be looking at :54 seconds into the trailer? Is it the start of Banner transforming into the Hulk (or a different character altogether)?
i can’t wait, let’s get it on……