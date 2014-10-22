‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Trailer And Pictures Have Leaked Early

This morning we heard we’d have to wait till next week’s episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to see the first trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron, but it just hit the forever internet a bit early. Mirrors and reuploads are coming and going faster than updates to Tony Stark’s suits … UPDATE: Marvel just uploaded the official version, and the quality’s great. Here ya go:

Marvel responded to the leak earlier today:

Dammit, Hydra. — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 22, 2014

We’ve also been #blessed with some tweeted stills from the production. Here’s your first look at the Hulkbuster armor previously seen in concept art, as well as a look at Ultron:

New look at Iron Man's Hulkbuster armor and Ultron from AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON: http://t.co/Cq3hBoBzTB #AgeofUltron pic.twitter.com/zm7TUkr6N6 — GeekNation (@GeekNation) October 22, 2014

Leaked 'Avengers 2' Stills Showcase Ultron & Hulkbuster Armor – http://t.co/ASjwlxgFfB pic.twitter.com/wKDYnxEsdQ — Screen Rant (@screenrant) October 22, 2014

Images are now leaking from the 'Avengers 2' trailer. Here's Ultron showing his good side, saving a helpless victim. pic.twitter.com/ttKrN6PQxg — The Film Stage (@TheFilmStage) October 22, 2014

That last one’s totally legit. Definitely not from the only movie called Crash whose existence I’ll acknowledge.

Via CBM and TheFilmStage