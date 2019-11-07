Avengers: Endgame made a ton of money, but will it win a ton of awards?
Last month, we reported that Disney is pushing the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for multiple categories at the 2020 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. But conspicuously absent were any Best Actor/Supporting Actor and Best Actress/Supporting Actress submissions, especially for Robert Downey, Jr., who gave a “profound performance,” according to Joe Russo, and “if that doesn’t deserve an Oscar, I don’t know what does.” Disney has since updated Endgame‘s For Your Consideration page, and it includes RDJ, along with many of his co-stars:
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey, Jr.
Chris Evans
Mark Ruffalo
Chris Hemsworth
Jeremy Renner
Josh Brolin
Paul Rudd
Don Cheadle
Best Supporting Actress
Scarlett Johansson
Gwyneth Paltrow
Zoe Saldana
Karen Gillan
Brie Larson
I saw 14,600,005 possible outcomes of the coming Oscars conflict; in only one is anyone listed above actually going to be nominated for an Oscar. But it’s fun to speculate nonetheless! It’s also fun to see who was left out. All the original Avengers are there, and Brie Larson and Josh Brolin make sense, but where’s Tom Holland? And Benedict Cumberbatch? They’re big names playing popular characters. My guess: Disney only included actors playing characters who weren’t “blipped.” That leaves out Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Bucky, Shuri, and Black Panther, among others.
Sorry, guys. At least you’re not dead?
The 92nd Academy Awards air on February 9, 2020.
