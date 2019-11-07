Avengers: Endgame made a ton of money, but will it win a ton of awards?

Last month, we reported that Disney is pushing the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for multiple categories at the 2020 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. But conspicuously absent were any Best Actor/Supporting Actor and Best Actress/Supporting Actress submissions, especially for Robert Downey, Jr., who gave a “profound performance,” according to Joe Russo, and “if that doesn’t deserve an Oscar, I don’t know what does.” Disney has since updated Endgame‘s For Your Consideration page, and it includes RDJ, along with many of his co-stars:

Best Supporting Actor Robert Downey, Jr.

Chris Evans

Mark Ruffalo

Chris Hemsworth

Jeremy Renner

Josh Brolin

Paul Rudd

Don Cheadle Best Supporting Actress Scarlett Johansson

Gwyneth Paltrow

Zoe Saldana

Karen Gillan

Brie Larson

I saw 14,600,005 possible outcomes of the coming Oscars conflict; in only one is anyone listed above actually going to be nominated for an Oscar. But it’s fun to speculate nonetheless! It’s also fun to see who was left out. All the original Avengers are there, and Brie Larson and Josh Brolin make sense, but where’s Tom Holland? And Benedict Cumberbatch? They’re big names playing popular characters. My guess: Disney only included actors playing characters who weren’t “blipped.” That leaves out Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Bucky, Shuri, and Black Panther, among others.

Sorry, guys. At least you’re not dead?

The 92nd Academy Awards air on February 9, 2020.

(Via Disney)