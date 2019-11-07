MARVEL

Movies

Disney Is Now Pushing Robert Downey, Jr. For An Oscar, But Not These Other ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Stars

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Avengers: Endgame made a ton of money, but will it win a ton of awards?

Last month, we reported that Disney is pushing the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for multiple categories at the 2020 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. But conspicuously absent were any Best Actor/Supporting Actor and Best Actress/Supporting Actress submissions, especially for Robert Downey, Jr., who gave a “profound performance,” according to Joe Russo, and “if that doesn’t deserve an Oscar, I don’t know what does.” Disney has since updated Endgame‘s For Your Consideration page, and it includes RDJ, along with many of his co-stars:

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey, Jr.
Chris Evans
Mark Ruffalo
Chris Hemsworth
Jeremy Renner
Josh Brolin
Paul Rudd
Don Cheadle

Best Supporting Actress

Scarlett Johansson
Gwyneth Paltrow
Zoe Saldana
Karen Gillan
Brie Larson

I saw 14,600,005 possible outcomes of the coming Oscars conflict; in only one is anyone listed above actually going to be nominated for an Oscar. But it’s fun to speculate nonetheless! It’s also fun to see who was left out. All the original Avengers are there, and Brie Larson and Josh Brolin make sense, but where’s Tom Holland? And Benedict Cumberbatch? They’re big names playing popular characters. My guess: Disney only included actors playing characters who weren’t “blipped.” That leaves out Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Bucky, Shuri, and Black Panther, among others.

Sorry, guys. At least you’re not dead?

DISNEY

The 92nd Academy Awards air on February 9, 2020.

(Via Disney)

Topics: #Avengers, #Marvel

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: Maker Of The Bear, Simo Soo, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best Underground Rap Albums You Should Be Listening To

by: Twitter

The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

by: Twitter
×