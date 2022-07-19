Avengers: Endgame is the longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, clocking in at three hours and two minutes. That’s seven minutes longer than The Godfather (but 20 minutes shorter than The Godfather Part II!). To be fair, at least 20 minutes of that 182 minute runtime is credits… which you are legally obligated to sit through in case there’s a post-credits scene.

Endgame is undeniably long, it could have been even longer.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo recently took part in Wired‘s “Web’s Most Searched Questions” series, where they were asked if they were releasing a six-hour cut of Endgame. “I think the longest [cut] we ever had was like 3 hours and 40 minutes, [but] I think those 40 minutes deserve to be on the editing floor,” Joe said. The only way it could have been six hours is “if we did a supercut of Infinity War and Endgame,” Anthony added. “You have the director’s cut. That’s it. There’s nothing else, sorry,” Joe confirmed.

I think I speak for everyone’s butts when I say: thank you for not doing that.

The Russos’ new movie, The Gray Man, hits Netflix on July 22. It’s playing in limited theaters now, but only [gigantic eye roll] “elitists” won’t wait until it’s on streaming.

(Via Wired)