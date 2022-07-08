We’ve seen Chris Evans’ trash ‘stache. We’ve seen Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans punch each other in the face. Now please enjoy Chris Evans asking Ryan Gosling to dance (hint: by “dance,” he means more punching).

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo, a.k.a. the Russo brothers (Netflix is in the brothers business, and business is good), have released the latest teaser for The Gray Man, the most expensive film ever made by the streaming service. You can watch it below.

The colorful fireworks are a nice touch — could it be a nod to the “A Fistful of Paintballs” and “For a Few Paintballs More” episodes of Community, which Joe Russo directed? Probably not! But it’s still fun to remember that the directors of the second highest-grossing movie ever used to work on Community, Happy Endings, and Arrested Development.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

The Gray Man comes to Netflix on July 22.