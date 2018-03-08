The Reported Runtime Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Would Make It The Longest Marvel Movie Yet

Avengers: Infinity War will pay off “every little tease” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and boast a ridiculously large cast spanning nearly 20 movies, and set up a sequel that will transition the MCU into a new Phase. That’s a lot of… everything for one movie. Infinity War‘s runtime was assumed to be lengthy, and now that’s reportedly been confirmed. AMC clocks the film at a butt-numbing 2 hours and 36 minutes, although to be fair, 14 of those minutes are an intergalactic dance sequence between the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Hulk. The theater chain also provided a vague plot synopsis.

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten year in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe. (Via)

How does that runtime compare to other superhero movies? It’s the longest Marvel movie, topping Captain America: Civil War‘s 2 hours and 27 minutes, but not the longest DC movie. That honor belongs to The Dark Knight Rises, which comes in at a punishing 2 hours and 45 minutes. That’s too much Batman, but still not enough Baby Groot.

Avengers: Infinity War opens on April 27.

