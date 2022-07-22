Gone are the days of McDonalds’ plastic toy tie-ins, now fans can get the highest quality superhero movie merch for only several (million) dollars! Or at least that’s the case with Marvel’s new infinity stone collaboration. To have the fate of the world in the palm of your hand for just a few million is kind of a great deal.

Today at Comic-Con, Marvel unveiled a new collection of replica Infinity Stones from East Continental Gems. As told in the Avengers universe, the six infinity stones represent Time, Space, Reality, Mind, Power, and Soul. Of course, you don’t have to be Thanos to collect these stones, but you do need to have several million laying around.

The collection is expected to be one of the most valuable Marvel items, as the six stones combined are over 150 carats and come with a total estimated value of about $25 million. Seeing as Thanos doesn’t use USD, this is pretty reasonable! Each of the stones will be displayed in an exclusive Infinity Gauntlet specially crafted by Gentle Giant Ltd.

Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products, says that this is a unique way for fans to get a gold of some one-of-a-kind merchandise. “Fans and collectors are a very important consumers for Marvel, since they truly live the Marvel lifestyle every day and are always seeking to connect with the brand in new and unique ways,” Gitter explains. “We feel this authentic gemstone collection is cool and unexpected and extends the reach of the Marvel brand.”

For fans who don’t want to have ALL that power, East Continental Gems will also be issuing a limited-edition Reality Stone in September 2022 as part of a future collection.